In the heart of New York City’s beloved SoHo neighborhood, the luxury house of Cartier proudly presents its latest gem — a brand-new boutique at 102 Greene Street. This addition to Cartier’s legacy officially opened its doors on November 18th, revealing the enduring bond between Cartier and Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Cartier’s history in New York City goes way back — beginning in the 1960s and 70s, Aldo Cipullo, a fixture of downtown New York, gave birth to some of Cartier’s most iconic creations, including the Love and Juste un Clou bracelets. These designs, celebrated for their sleek, architectural minimalism, pay homage to the city’s industrial roots and rebellious spirit. ‘It’s impossible to speak of Cartier’s history without mentioning New York. We’ve had a presence in this city for more than 100 years,” notes Walter Bolognino, President & CEO of Cartier North America. “Opening our SoHo boutique represents another chapter in our New York story, one steeped in the history and cultural richness of downtown,” he adds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

102 Greene Street, a stunning architectural marvel completed in 1881 by Henry Fernbach, showcases French-inspired cast iron designs that define SoHo’s charm. Nestled in the landmarked Cast Iron Historic District, this boutique is a tribute to the neighborhood’s rich heritage. From the inside out, the SoHo boutique is teeming with history. The design of Cartier SoHo was masterfully curated by the Paris-based architectural firm Studioparisien. It marries Cartier’s timeless design codes with SoHo’s legacy of industry and creativity. Custom artworks, including straw marquetry panels by Studio François Mascarello, a wall hanging by Atelier Antonin Anzil, and a mural featuring Cartier’s emblematic panther, beautifully complement the building’s original cast iron ceilings, columns, and barrel skylight. The main entrance, adorned with the iconic 14-foot iron door designed by William Tarr, sculptor, and former tenant of the address in the 1960s and 70s, remains a symbol of artistic excellence and innovation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new boutique is how much it truly feels like a home. As guests enter inside, they’re greeted by the Gallery, a space dedicated to showcasing Cartier’s exquisite creations and offering exceptional care services. Ascend to the second floor, where the Speakeasy awaits—a haven of elegance with a bar crafted from green marble and plush lounge seating. It’s an intimate setting for clients to explore Cartier’s masterpieces while enjoying impeccable hospitality. The third floor, known as The Loft, evokes the spirit of historic downtown spaces that once served as studios and living quarters for creatives in postwar New York. Complete with a living room, dining room, and library, it’s a space that seamlessly marries history and luxury.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The fourth-floor terrace and rooftop garden designed by boutique landscape architecture firm by Marie Salembier, REWILD Landscape (who also designed the ground floor patio), is set to open in Spring 2024 and will offer a serene escape from the bustling city below. Here, guests can savor the beauty of Cartier’s creations while enjoying the skyline views. Cartier SoHo is set to offer a dynamic range of offerings, including jewelry, fine jewelry, watches, leather goods, fragrances, and Art of Living. However, what truly sets this boutique apart is its exclusive designs that pay homage to the intrinsic connection between Cartier and New York.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Among these exclusive pieces is the limited-edition Écrou bracelet, originally created in 1970s New York. This exquisite bracelet, featuring brushed black PVD-finish rose gold and bolts paved with 180 brilliant-cut brown diamonds, transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary. In the realm of watchmaking, Cartier introduces a limited-edition Panthère de Cartier timepiece in rose gold, adorned with brown brilliant-cut diamonds and a sparkling charcoal grey-grained dial — an iconic design reborn exclusively for Cartier SoHo. Additionally, Cartier SoHo offers special-edition eyewear and custom stationery, adorned with the emblematic panther, further enhancing the boutique’s exceptional offerings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Perhaps Cartier’s love letter to New York, the new boutique at 102 Greene Street perfectly marries the rich history and past of the brand with the modernity of where both the brand and city sit today.