On the heels of Pharrell’s first-ever collection for Louis Vuitton, the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show at the iconic Pont Neuf in Paris, he will debut his second tomorrow, Thursday, November 30th at 7:00 pm HKT / 6:00 am EST in Hong Kong. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the brand as the menswear transition has completed and Pharrell is settling into his groove at the Maison — with ‘LVovers’ set to take center stage again. Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Show live from Hong Kong tomorrow by clicking the link below.