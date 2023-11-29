HB
Haute Scene, News | November 29, 2023

Exclusive Cierto Tequila Oasis Launches at Arizona Biltmore

Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy
Cierto Tequila Oasis

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFAIn a stunning display of collaboration and luxury, Cierto Tequila, the Most Awarded Tequila in History, hosted an exclusive event on November 9 to unveil the much-anticipated Cierto Tequila Oasis at the Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. The event marked the highly acclaimed tequila brand’s introduction to the Arizona market.

Ami-Lynn Bakshi, CEO of Elevated Spirits

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

The first-of-its-kind pop-up experience was created as the ultimate tequila-sipping destination, a luxurious sanctuary where spirits enthusiasts can enjoy the world’s finest, additive-free tequila amidst the Arizona Biltmore’s historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Guests were treated to an immersive experience in a custom-built pergola adjacent to Renata’s Hearth, the resort’s iconic Latin-inspired dining venue. During the event, guests snapped photos in front of vignettes inspired by the Arizona desert and the Jalisco Highlands, where Cierto cultivates the estate-grown agave it uses to craft its tequila.

Michael Hoffmann, Managing Director of the Arizona Biltmore

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

The Cierto Tequila Oasis served sips of tequila neat or on the rocks, in addition to unique signature cocktails, such as the Cantarito (made with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco) and the Reposado Old Fashioned (made with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado).

Cierto Tequila Cocktails

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

The evening featured music by DJ CeCe and gourmet food pairings from Renata’s Hearth, such as Chilean sea bass ceviche paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco, Elote empanadas paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado and wagyu brisket bombas paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Añejo. The highlight of the event was a heartfelt toast by Ami-Lynn Bakshi, CEO of Elevated Spirits (the producer of Cierto Tequila), and Michael Hoffman, Managing Director of Arizona Biltmore, celebrating the opening of the unique space.

Elizabeth Harrison, Colin Hutzler, Ami-Lynn Bakshi, and Michael Hoffmann

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

The Cierto Tequila Oasis will host a series of bespoke activations scheduled for November and December 2023, including a Tequila Masterclass inspired by Cierto’s Master Distillers, Enrique Fonseca and Sergio Mendoza; a History Walk at Arizona Biltmore; a Cigar Sommelier Experience; and a Tequila Pairing Dinner at Renata’s Hearth. Each event promises a luxurious and memorable experience for guests.

Wagyu Brisket Bombas Paired with Cierto Tequila Añejo

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Mitch Kaye, Ron McClindon, and Chase Reynolds

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Erika Rose St. Loius

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Oscar Mastrantuono, Arianna Sinclair, Theresa Franco, Julien Gutierrez, and Michael Franco

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Elote Empanadas Paired with Cierto Tequila Reposado

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Ami-Lynn Bakshi, CEO of Elevated Spirits

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Karla Lu
Theresa Franco and Julien Gutierrez

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

Michael Hoffmann, Elizabeth Harrison, Kamal Hotchandani, and Ami-Lynn Bakshi

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

 

