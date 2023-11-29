Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFAIn a stunning display of collaboration and luxury, Cierto Tequila, the Most Awarded Tequila in History, hosted an exclusive event on November 9 to unveil the much-anticipated Cierto Tequila Oasis at the Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. The event marked the highly acclaimed tequila brand’s introduction to the Arizona market.

Photo Credit: Carly Stone/Courtesy of BFA

The first-of-its-kind pop-up experience was created as the ultimate tequila-sipping destination, a luxurious sanctuary where spirits enthusiasts can enjoy the world’s finest, additive-free tequila amidst the Arizona Biltmore’s historic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Guests were treated to an immersive experience in a custom-built pergola adjacent to Renata’s Hearth, the resort’s iconic Latin-inspired dining venue. During the event, guests snapped photos in front of vignettes inspired by the Arizona desert and the Jalisco Highlands, where Cierto cultivates the estate-grown agave it uses to craft its tequila.

The Cierto Tequila Oasis served sips of tequila neat or on the rocks, in addition to unique signature cocktails, such as the Cantarito (made with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco) and the Reposado Old Fashioned (made with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado).

The evening featured music by DJ CeCe and gourmet food pairings from Renata’s Hearth, such as Chilean sea bass ceviche paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Blanco, Elote empanadas paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado and wagyu brisket bombas paired with Cierto Tequila Private Collection Añejo. The highlight of the event was a heartfelt toast by Ami-Lynn Bakshi, CEO of Elevated Spirits (the producer of Cierto Tequila), and Michael Hoffman, Managing Director of Arizona Biltmore, celebrating the opening of the unique space.

The Cierto Tequila Oasis will host a series of bespoke activations scheduled for November and December 2023, including a Tequila Masterclass inspired by Cierto’s Master Distillers, Enrique Fonseca and Sergio Mendoza; a History Walk at Arizona Biltmore; a Cigar Sommelier Experience; and a Tequila Pairing Dinner at Renata’s Hearth. Each event promises a luxurious and memorable experience for guests.

