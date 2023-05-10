Mike Donia Lists The Trophy Home Of Ontario, Canada And The Bugatti Of Luxury Real Estate For The Ultimate Car Enthusiast

In his 34 years of selling real estate, Mike Donia has seen countless breathtaking properties, but this one tops them all. It’s a love-at-first-sight sensation that transports you straight into a glamorous world as if it were Don Johnson himself in a scene scored by Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight.” This opulent abode, perfect for car enthusiasts, is a 35,000-square-foot architectural marvel that offers an unparalleled luxury experience.

This lavish estate built in 2023 presents a one-of-a-kind showroom, a sanctuary dedicated entirely to your automotive passion. And the house? It’s a jaw-dropping 19,000 square feet of cutting-edge design, with architecture that pops from every angle, inviting you to immerse yourself in a realm of luxury.

As you step inside, you’ll find yourself awestruck by a glass elevator and towering ceilings. This breathtaking home features 6 bedrooms and 11 baths, as well as a wine room, and comes sold turnkey with custom-built furniture and artwork. The kitchen, seemingly from the 22nd century, exceeds even the most advanced expectations. It is a masterpiece itself, showcasing world-class appliances and unparalleled elegance.

Prepare to be amazed as you uncover the intricate details of this design wonder, where no extravagance is overlooked. Security is paramount, with a state-of-the-art fingerprint door entry system imported from Spain.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the astounding 16,500-square-foot, 95+ car indoor showroom, complete with two-level car lifts.

This extraordinary property also sets itself apart from the rest with its outdoor entertaining area. With seven terraces, a waterfall, a hot tub, and a T-bone pool, you’ll find yourself immersed in luxury. The multi-level infinity dream pool with a submersible window offers a unique perspective on the bar and dance floor, and passageways connect every space, leaving no stone unturned. The secret tunnels connecting the home are pure James Bond—a must-see feature that will leave you speechless.

This mesmerizing home is not only a must-see but also an unforgettable experience that will linger in your dreams for years to come.

In the world of luxury real estate, Mike Donia has truly outdone himself with this Canadian trophy home, which stands as the Bugatti of its kind. The refined elegance, captivating design, and sheer opulence of this estate are unparalleled, making it the ultimate haven for car enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs alike.

The visual property tour below perfectly highlights 4490 Henderson Road’s exceptional features. For further details on this noteworthy residence, please click here.

About Mike Donia

With a distinguished career spanning over 34 years, Mike Donia has become synonymous with luxury real estate, setting benchmarks and exceeding expectations in the industry. From opulent palaces overseas to the most exquisite properties across North America, Mike’s expertise and passion have led him to conquer every challenge.

A visionary who believes in seeing the invisible to achieve the impossible, Mike’s in-depth understanding of the luxury market ensures a seamless journey for clients seeking the finest properties. Mike Donia’s guidance will take you on your own adventure in the world of luxury real estate.

Written in partnership with NewsWorthy Homes