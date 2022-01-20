Inside Messika’s New Stunning Campaign With Kendall Jenner

Photo Credit: Chris CollsIntroducing one of the most iconic fashion duos right now: Kendall Jenner and Valérie Messika. This week, luxury high jewelry brand Messika announced Kendall Jenner as the new face by unveiling its latest campaign shot in the South of France by renowned photographer Chris Colls.

The photographs capture the very essence of the relationship between Jenner and Messika. The dynamism of fashion has always influenced Valérie Messika in each collection she designs. Her innovative jewelry reflects her sentiment of modern femininity, and for her, Jenner infuses the new campaign and collections with an unparalleled energy and radiance. “I wanted to illustrate a subtle alliance between grace and strength and capture an image of an alpha woman with a mysterious and hypnotic aura; Kendall perfectly embodied that for me,” reveals Messika.

Shot throughout the luxurious coast of the South of France, Jenner brings new life and energy into the iconic jewelry Maison, sharing the brand’s ethos of encouraging confidence in feeling free. “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities,” says Jenner. “During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”

Ahead, discover the stunning campaign images and the start to a lasting partnership between Jenner and Messika.

Photo Credit: Chris Colls Photo Credit: Chris Colls Photo Credit: Chris Colls