Photo Credit: Four Seasons Baltimore

Throw out all the preconceived notions you have about Baltimore, because certain parts of the city — notably Fell’s Point — are charm personified, completely embodying its nickname of “Charm City.” As its bi-annual restaurant week approaches on January 28th, we’ve rounded up our favorite places to stay, wine and dine in the city where the National Anthem was born.

STAY

THE FOUR SEASONS HOTEL BALTIMORE

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Baltimore

The picturesque Four Seasons Baltimore, perched on the edge of the city’s Harbor East, captures the beating heart of the city by offering up seasonal and festive activities year-round in a beautiful setting with the distinction of having the largest hotel art collection in the city, including works by the Washington Color School. It’s Winter Village, on the fifth floor terrace, is a must, with poolside ice-skating (and complimentary skate rentals) from a rink made of hi-tech polyurethane composite, Bavarian-style food stalls courtesy of Executive Chef Norma Whitt, who serves up sweet and savory crepes, Bavarian pretzel sticks, hot chocolate with house-made marshmallows, apple cider and seasonal craft cocktails. It’s definitely date night worthy, but more importantly, having fun there should make you feel good given that a portion of the proceeds from will be donated to the Ulman Foundation, which seeks to change lives by creating a community of support for young adults and their loved ones that have been impacted by cancer.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Baltimore

Speaking of date night, the hotel should also be a go-to for Valentine’s Day for couples and singletons alike. Its Romance Package allows couples to unwind and reconnect in luxe stay with chilled sparkling wine and special chocolate welcome treat upon arrival, a bubble bath amenity, guaranteed late check-out (which WILL be needed) and more. Chef Whitt has also created a romantic, socially distant three-coursee Valentine’s Day dinner, which can be delivered to your room, including her signature blue crab salad with Old Bay tomato consommé and snow crab claw, or beet salad with apples, grapes, crispy quinoa, and pistachios tossed in a tarragon yogurt dressing; seared rockfish with braised lentils and beet greens topped with red beet butter, beet chips, and microgreens, or a 16-ounce center-cut ribeye with a red wine demi sauce and herb butter accompanied by truffled mashed potatoes and grilled spiced carrots; and chocolate bliss cake for dessert. End the meal on a sweet note with an indulgent chocolate bliss cake for dessert. Bubbles come courtesy of Laurent Perrier, J-M Seleque “Le Quintette” Blanc de Blanc, Billecart-Salmon Rose, Krug, Dom Pérignon or Marc Hebrart for a price. Additional celebratory add-ons include a Valentine’s themed pastry, assorted chocolate covered strawberries and floral arrangements by Flowers and Fancies.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Baltimore

Plus, the romantic offerings at its spa — enjoying a glass of bubbles from a heated ergonometric bench while gazing out at the Harbor is one life’s greatest pleasures — which are absolutely phenomenal. These include the Moment of Indulgence: a rose bath soak followed by a rose triple exfoliation to polish and brighten the skin with an Ayurvedic scalp massage with rose pink clay mask followed by a 60-minute Swedish massage with warm stones; Galentine’s Day: a soothing milk bath soak with an essential oil blend of rose, geranium and palmarosa followed by a Swedish massage, exfoliating back treatment and heated compresses with warm stones plus a complimentary takeaway gift; and Night Spa, a romantic indulgence for two complete with a candle-lit rose petal drawn milk bath in a private deep soaking tub with those harbor views and a relaxing 90-minute couples massage followed up with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and a light meal in the comfort of the VIP Couples Suite with take-home gifts of a Venus ET Fleur Eternity Rose arrangement and two Four Seasons Signature Spa robes. There are other fabulous treatments for those who don’t feel like getting in the mood for romantic or self-love, including the Inhibit Face-Lift, HydraFacials, Diamond Whitening and the Winter Forest Ritual — drybrushing, exfoliation and massage — as well chroma therapy, a vitality pool, cooling ice fountain and wet lounges. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center designed by Four Seasons Global Fitness Ambassador and celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep you healthy during these trying times.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Baltimore

In terms of dining (given that we are approaching Restaurant Week), Maximón is absolutely fabulous, an upscale Mexican/South American-inspired eatery with lots of flair and a dangerously delicious tequila-driven cocktail menu, which allows you to choose from classic, Mezcal and spicy options (we’re big fans of the Solamente with Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, pineapple, honey, ají amarillo and chamomile). The decor is predominantly stone, with wood and marble furniture, lush greenery and French doors that open up to the 125-seat exterior featuring a Spanish-style courtyard with fountains and a waterfront outdoor bar. There’s live performances and a tequila tasting room to boot. Don’t miss the ceviche, particularly the Mussels Escabeche with jalapeño, carrot, roasted fresno chile and red pepper purée and the plantain-crusted Crunchy Mahi Mahi tacos. Make sure to check out the Bygone, a Roaring 20s-inspired dinner and brunch spot on the 29th floor which offers some sexy, sassy fun along with panoramic views of of the city and historic Inner Harbor.

Four Seasons Baltimore, 200 International Drive

SAGAMORE PENDRY

Photo Credit: Sagamore Pendry

The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore is another five-star option in Charm City, with a distinctly different feel that the Four Seasons. Here, at this early 20th century property on Baltimore’s historic Recreation Pier – “Rec Pier” as it’s known to locals – guests will find a sexy spot with water views that feels young, hip and embraces the spirit of its Fell’s Point home thanks to a design by interior designer Patrick Sutton fusing the hotel’s history with a modern touch. Its centerpiece is an artfully landscaped courtyard featuring a 12-foot Botero Horse sculpture.

Photo Credit: Sagamore Pendry

The hotel’s 128 luxury rooms and suites have been designed to evoke the feeling of being in a captain’s berth on a ship with rich mahogany cabinetry and nautical brass details. Each room offers views of the open air courtyard. The hotel also, thanks to having its own private dock, offers VIP access to water taxis and boats.

Photo Credit: Sagamore Pendry

Don’t miss the hotel’s pool, which, because it’s perched at the end of Recreation Pier, affords guests seriously breathtaking views of the harbor, marina and city skyline Do laps (or don’t — it’s cold!) polar bear style in the pool, or hit the 24-hour fitness center instead.

Photo Credit: Sagamore Pendry

And last but not least, are the culinary offerings. The Rec Pier Chop House serves up old-school Italian cooking courtesy of Chef Andrew Carmellini, with a focus on seasonal ingredients and the country’s best purebred beef, sustainable seafood and farm-raised poultry alongside housemade pastas, antipasti and homespun desserts. Its lounge, the cozy Cannon Room, is the spot for some awesome American whiskey craft cocktails alongside a a curated selection of wine and beer. Try local favorite Sagamore Rye, which comes from the spring house of Sagamore Farm straight or in the cocktail Black-Eyed Rye cocktail which also contains ginger beer, lime, blackberry and mint leaves.

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, 1715 Thames St.

Culinary Hot Spots

Photo Credit: Sagamore Pendry

There are some great options city-wide, but here are a few of our favorites.