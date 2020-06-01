Upcoming Webinars

HAUTE BEAUTY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monica Hansen Beachwear

Thursday, June 4th, 2pm EST / 11am PST

Haute Beauty Network hosts a live webinar with New York-based body and face expert Dr. Sachin Shridharani and Las Vegas-based model and swimwear mogul Monica Hansen on all things beauty.

Dr. Shridharani is a renowned, Manhattan-based plastic surgeon, board-certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and founder of LUXURGERY – the confluence of luxury and aesthetic surgery.

Founded by top model Monica Hansen and within only 3 1/2 years, Monica Hansen Beachwear has become an international top-selling swimwear brand, beloved by both the critical fashion media and celebrity world.

REGISTER HERE

HAUTE RESIDENCE

Wednesday, June 3rd, 5pm EST / 2pm PST

“Coast to Coast #4“. Haute Residence continues its industry-leading series of real estate webinars featuring top agents, with expert insight from Elena Bluntzer (Miami Beach, FL), Carolann Clynes (Summit, NJ), and Cindy Shearin (Manhattan Beach, CA).

REGISTER HERE

HAUTE LAWYER

Friday, June 5th, 11am EST / 8am PST

Haute Lawyer member and expert lawyer Robert Zarco, at the forefront of legal strategies to help businesses attempt to recoup the economic loss of income as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and government-ordered shutdown, discusses taking on insurance companies amidst the pandemic.

REGISTER HERE