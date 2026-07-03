Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

Luxury beauty continues to move beyond traditional makeup, with complexion products increasingly expected to deliver visible skincare benefits alongside flawless coverage. Chantecaille’s latest launch embraces that evolution with the new Bio Lifting Concealer, a formula designed to care for the delicate under eye area while providing natural looking, medium buildable coverage. Available in 21 shades, the concealer expands the brand’s acclaimed Bio Lifting Collection and reflects the growing demand for makeup that supports healthier looking skin over time.

Unlike conventional concealers that simply camouflage imperfections, Bio Lifting Concealer focuses on improving the appearance of the skin beneath the makeup. The creamy, lightweight formula combines light diffusing pigments with a skincare inspired peptide complex to soften the look of fine lines, brighten dark circles, and visibly smooth the under eye area. The result is a fresh, luminous finish that feels weightless throughout the day rather than heavy or overly matte.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

The formula is powered by several botanical and skincare ingredients chosen for their targeted benefits. A smoothing peptide complex helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while supporting firmer looking skin. Gentiana Lutea Extract works to reduce the appearance of puffiness and improve skin firmness, while Persian Silk Tree Extract targets visible signs of fatigue by helping minimize the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Together, these ingredients transform the concealer into more than a cosmetic product, making it part of a daily skincare routine for the eye area.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

Clinical testing reinforces those skincare claims. According to Chantecaille, the concealer immediately reduced the appearance of wrinkle depth by up to 41 percent and delivered a 64 percent boost in hydration shortly after application. With consistent daily use over eight weeks, participants also experienced up to a 59 percent reduction in the appearance of wrinkles, highlighting the product’s long term skincare benefits alongside its instant cosmetic effect. These results were based on a clinical study involving 44 women, though individual results may vary.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

Performance remains equally important. The medium coverage formula blends effortlessly into the skin, creating a soft focus effect that evens tone without masking natural texture. Rather than settling into fine lines, it leaves the complexion looking brighter, smoother, and more refreshed. Chantecaille also designed the concealer to pair seamlessly with its award winning Future Skin Gel Foundation, allowing users to create a lightweight complexion routine that emphasizes healthy looking skin instead of full coverage makeup.

To complement the launch, the brand has introduced the Blend and Conceal Brush, a precision tool specifically developed for controlled application around the eyes and other detailed areas of the face. Its elongated tapered shape helps place product exactly where needed while minimizing product waste and creating a smooth, even finish.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

The formulation also reflects today’s clean beauty expectations. Bio Lifting Concealer is free from cyclic silicones, microplastics, fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and gluten, while remaining completely vegan. These choices align with Chantecaille’s long standing philosophy of combining botanical science with thoughtful product development, creating formulas that prioritize both performance and ingredient quality.

Beyond its skincare innovation, the launch continues Chantecaille’s broader mission of creating luxury beauty products rooted in botanical research and environmental responsibility. Since its founding in 1998, the brand has built its reputation around plant powered formulations while supporting global wildlife conservation through its Beauty With Impact initiative, making each product part of a larger commitment to responsible luxury.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chantecaille

Priced at $68 USD, the Chantecaille Bio Lifting Concealer is available in 21 shades through Chantecaille boutiques and the brand’s official website. For beauty enthusiasts seeking a premium concealer that delivers immediate radiance while supporting healthier looking skin over time, this latest addition to the Bio Lifting Collection offers an elegant balance of skincare innovation and effortless complexion perfection.