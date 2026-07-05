In Caledon’s rural estate market, acreage alone is rarely the full story. The most compelling properties are the ones that turn land into a complete way of living, and the newly listed estate at 16735 Shaws Creek Road is being positioned as exactly that: a private, resort-caliber retreat designed for year-round use without leaving the Greater Toronto Area behind.

Listed for $3,660,100 USD the residence sits on 20.77 acres in Rural Caledon and offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. But the listing’s central appeal is less about measurement than experience. Its description frames the property as a “Muskoka environment without the travel,” a timely message for luxury buyers who want the feeling of a destination property with the convenience of remaining closer to established communities, services and city access.

That lifestyle begins outdoors. The grounds include more than $700,000 in landscaping, lighting and irrigation, along with extensive stonework, illuminated pathways, a private dock, a custom fire pit area and a four-season covered porch with an outdoor kitchen. One of the property’s more unusual features is a $500,000 permanent floating walkway designed to connect the estate to the surrounding natural setting, with canoe access to an island adding a recreational detail that separates it from a typical acreage listing.

Inside, the home continues the estate narrative with a dramatic two-storey great room, floor-to-ceiling natural stone wood-burning fireplace, expansive windows, wide-plank white oak flooring, custom millwork and integrated lighting. The kitchen is built around entertaining, with quartz surfaces, an oversized centre island, walk-in pantry and custom wine display.

The private spaces are equally intentional. The primary suite includes custom built-in closets and a spa-inspired ensuite, while each bedroom has its own private ensuite bathroom. The finished lower level adds a second kitchen, home gym, sauna, cold-plunge tub, radiant heated floors and direct garage access, making the residence adaptable for guests, extended family and wellness-focused daily living.

For buyers wanting a closer look, the video tour of 16735 Shaws Creek Road gives context to the scale of the home, the connection between the interior and the land, and the way the property’s indoor and outdoor living spaces function as one estate experience.

What makes the listing especially relevant is the way it pairs rural privacy with practical infrastructure. Smart-home technology, spray-foam insulation, whole-home water filtration, 400-amp service, a standby generator, radiant heating, dedicated HVAC systems and snow-melt systems are all part of the offering. The property also includes an attached three-car garage and a separate heated and air-conditioned three-car garage/workshop, expanding its appeal for collectors, hobbyists or owners who need functional space beyond the main residence.

At 16735 Shaws Creek Road, the newsworthy element is not simply that another large estate has entered the market. It is that the listing reflects where high-end country living appears to be heading: toward homes that combine privacy, craftsmanship, recreation, wellness and four-season resilience into one self-contained address.