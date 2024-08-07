Mark Your Calendars: Total Solar Eclipse Lights Up Europe In 2026

Photo Credit: istockPhoto (Getty)

Attention, skywatchers and travel enthusiasts! Prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: the 2026 total solar eclipse, a breathtaking celestial event that will grace select parts of Europe and Asia on Wednesday, August 12th. This exclusive event, where the moon completely obscures the sun, promises an awe-inspiring spectacle for those fortunate enough to be in its path.

The eclipse will begin over the vast North Atlantic Ocean and slowly make its way southeastward. The path of totality, the narrow band where complete darkness will occur briefly, will first touchdown in Russia’s Siberia before traversing some of Greenland’s most remote areas. Iceland, often called the “Land of Fire and Ice,” will be ideally positioned to witness the phenomenon, with totality lasting up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds in specific locations.

After Iceland, the eclipse will continue its journey across the Atlantic Ocean, briefly gracing the western coast of Portugal before making landfall in northern Spain. The path of totality will stretch from the Atlantic coast, encompassing cities like Santander and Gijón, and continue eastward towards the Mediterranean coast, potentially treating Barcelona to a glimpse of the celestial marvel.

For the full experience, meticulous planning is crucial: this is not just an eclipse; it’s a captivating glimpse into the cosmos. And HotelPlanner has your guide to experiencing the event in style:

The Reykjavik Edition: Nestled in the heart of Reykjavik, Iceland, The Reykjavik Edition offers a luxurious stay for discerning travelers. This 5-star hotel boasts stylish rooms and suites, some featuring breathtaking views of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Harpa concert hall. Guests can indulge in a vibrant culinary scene with upscale restaurants and bars, including a rooftop destination with panoramic vistas. Ideally situated near the Old Harbor and Laugavegur, Reykjavik’s main shopping street, The Reykjavik Edition provides easy access to all the city’s top attractions, making it an ideal base for exploring Iceland’s vibrant capital.

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland: The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland is an opulent escape poised beside the famed geothermal lagoon. Stay in a modern suite with stunning volcanic or lagoon views, indulge in Michelin-starred dining, and rejuvenate at the subterranean spa. This award-winning retreat offers the ultimate combination of luxury, relaxation, and connection to Iceland’s unique volcanic landscape.

Eurostars Hotel Real: Steeped in history, Eurostars Hotel Real was originally built in 1917 and boasts palace-style architecture. The quaint property features elegant rooms and suites, free Wi-Fi, and a free gym, offering beautiful views of Spain’s Santander Bay and El Sardinero Beach. Guests can also admire the bay views from the elegant restaurant, cozy bar, and extensive cocktail terrace.

Gran Hotel Las Caldas by Blau Hotels: Step back in time at this historic spa hotel in Asturias, Spain, just outside Oviedo. Built in 1776, the hotel blends the charm of different eras, offering a unique experience. The Gran Hotel caters to relaxation and wellness with a world-class spa featuring thermal waters, modern fitness facilities, and healthy dining options. Guests can choose from comfortable rooms and personalized wellness programs.

