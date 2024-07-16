HB
Fashion, News | July 16, 2024

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season’s Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential Prada

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Large Prada Galleria leather bag with floral appliqués, $8,500; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

THE ART OF THE PRADA GALLERIA

For over 15 years, the Prada Galleria has withstood the test of time, becoming one of the most iconic handbags within the Prada universe. This year, the Prada Galleria is reimagined through a new floral appliqué that is quintessential Prada.

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season's Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential PradaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The Galleria, named after the brand’s historic flagship, opened by Mario Prada in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1913, is continuously rethought, reimagined, and revitalized, becoming a blank canvas for open artistic expression each collection.

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season's Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential PradaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

For the 2024 season, the Galleria Soft Grain introduces a fresh lightness to the classic design, transforming the bag’s demeanor with supple calfskin exterior and nappa linings inside. This new treatment serves as a luxurious foundation for the three-dimensional floral blooms that adorn the bag, each hand-crafted from fine leather, boasting Prada’s expertise in leatherworking for more than a decade.

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season's Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential PradaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season's Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential PradaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Up close, the bag’s exterior features these intricate flowers, ranging from delicately coiled rosebuds to fully bloomed anemones, all meticulously reimaged as graphic elements by Prada’s skilled artisans. The multi-layered floral appliques are available in a variety of colors, like muted greens and a lush dandelion yellow — a very ‘Miuccia Prada’ color palette.

The Art Of The Prada Galleria: Introducing This Season's Floral Appliqué That Is Quintessential PradaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

These floral embellishments, always woven throughout Prada’s ready-to-wear collections over the past four decades, have become synonymous with the brand’s name and its unparalleled Italian craftsmanship.

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here
News

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, has unveiled the house’s men’s ski collection for the upcoming winter ahead.

Parker Posey Stars In Proenza Schouler’s Latest Installation Of Portrait Series
Fashion

Parker Posey Stars In Proenza Schouler’s Latest Installation Of Portrait Series

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Joining the ranks of female icons like Pamela Anderson and Chloë Sevigny, the Proenza Schouler Portrait series spotlights Parker Posey.

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala
News

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Go on the scene with Kim Kardashian, Amy Adams, Colman Domingo and more at the Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 4th Annual Gala.

The Lodge At Blue Sky Debuts An Exclusive Tasting Experience With The Macallan
News

The Lodge At Blue Sky Debuts An Exclusive Tasting Experience With The Macallan

By Akshay Kumar

Discover The Speyside Yurt at The Lodge at Blue Sky, where guests can enjoy The Macallan whisky flights, cocktails, and nature.

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

