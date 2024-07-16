Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

THE ART OF THE PRADA GALLERIA

For over 15 years, the Prada Galleria has withstood the test of time, becoming one of the most iconic handbags within the Prada universe. This year, the Prada Galleria is reimagined through a new floral appliqué that is quintessential Prada.

The Galleria, named after the brand’s historic flagship, opened by Mario Prada in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1913, is continuously rethought, reimagined, and revitalized, becoming a blank canvas for open artistic expression each collection.

For the 2024 season, the Galleria Soft Grain introduces a fresh lightness to the classic design, transforming the bag’s demeanor with supple calfskin exterior and nappa linings inside. This new treatment serves as a luxurious foundation for the three-dimensional floral blooms that adorn the bag, each hand-crafted from fine leather, boasting Prada’s expertise in leatherworking for more than a decade.

Up close, the bag’s exterior features these intricate flowers, ranging from delicately coiled rosebuds to fully bloomed anemones, all meticulously reimaged as graphic elements by Prada’s skilled artisans. The multi-layered floral appliques are available in a variety of colors, like muted greens and a lush dandelion yellow — a very ‘Miuccia Prada’ color palette.

These floral embellishments, always woven throughout Prada’s ready-to-wear collections over the past four decades, have become synonymous with the brand’s name and its unparalleled Italian craftsmanship.

