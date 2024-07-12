HB
Editorials, Fashion | July 12, 2024

Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of Life

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

DYNAMIC DUOS

Creative director Sabato De Sarno’s “mirroring” approach for the Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s collection echoes the Gucci Ancora narrative that started in September, resetting the House’s wardrobe and esthetic by reflecting the emotions of the previous collection through the lens of menswear. In the designer’s own words in the Ancora Manifesto, “It’s a story of joy of life, of passion, of humanity, of people, of real life, of irreverent glamour, of provocation, of confidence, of simplicity, of immediate feelings and emotions.”

SHOT AT FONDERIA MACCHI

Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciSabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciSabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciSabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of LifePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY GUCCI

