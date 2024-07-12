Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Ancora Is The Dynamic Reflection of Life
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
DYNAMIC DUOS
Creative director Sabato De Sarno’s “mirroring” approach for the Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s collection echoes the Gucci Ancora narrative that started in September, resetting the House’s wardrobe and esthetic by reflecting the emotions of the previous collection through the lens of menswear. In the designer’s own words in the Ancora Manifesto, “It’s a story of joy of life, of passion, of humanity, of people, of real life, of irreverent glamour, of provocation, of confidence, of simplicity, of immediate feelings and emotions.”
SHOT AT FONDERIA MACCHI
Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY GUCCI
