From Brunch To Sunset: Miami’s Must-Try Summer Dining Experiences

As the summer heat settles over Miami, the city comes alive with a vibrant culinary scene that beckons locals and visitors alike to indulge in unforgettable dining experiences. From breezy waterfront locales offering panoramic views of Biscayne Bay to chic bistros nestled in the heart of Coral Gables, Miami’s dining landscape is a tapestry of flavors and atmospheres. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood under the stars or sophisticated Mediterranean cuisine in stylish indoor settings, this guide explores the best spots to savor the season’s delights and soak in the city’s infectious summer vibe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casadonna

Located in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, Casadonna offers a sophisticated atmosphere and an expansive menu focused on coastal Italian cuisine. With indoor, outdoor, and bar seating accommodating up to 366 patrons, guests can enjoy dishes such as Squash Blossoms, Chilled Summer Salad, Burrata, Rosso Tagliolini, Caramelles, and Chicken Diavolo. Casadonna also introduces a SkinnyDipped dessert collaboration and luxurious dock-to-table experiences.

New Summer Menu:

Squash Blossoms with black truffle honey

Chilled Summer Salad with local corn and arugula

Burrata with peach mostarda

Rosso Tagliolini with Maine lobster

Caramelles with summer truffle

Chicken Diavolo with Calabrian chili

SkinnyDipped Dessert Collaboration:

Delizie al Limone 2.0: Featuring SkinnyDipped lemon bliss bigne, white chocolate mousse, and pistachios.

Dock-to-Table Experiences:

Luxury yacht accommodations, premium charter service, exquisite dining packages, and bespoke dock-to-table concierge service. Bookings can be made at casadonnamiami.com/dock.

Miami Spice Menu:

August: First Course: Choice of Atlantic Fluke Crudo, Oysters, Summer Salad, Fritto Misto, or Tuna Tartare

Second Course: Choice of Corn Caramelle, Filet Mignon, Chicken Diavolo, Diver Scallops, or Lamb Chops (+15)

Dessert: Choice of Chocolate Budino or Peach Frangipane Tart



Photo Credit: Courtesy of CASA NEOS

A paradisiacal agora offering world-class dining, an exclusive members’ beach club, and five-star boutique accommodations in Miami. The two-story CASA NEOS Restaurant offers a multi-sensory journey through the sights and sounds of the Aegean Islands. Conceptualized by Chef Michaël Michaelidis, dishes feature fresh fish, prime meats, and homemade bread. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, CASA NEOS marries architectural beauty and culinary artistry with refined aesthetics and lavish comfort.

Inspired by travels from Greece to Morocco, the interiors feature natural woods, verdant foliage, stone and stucco walls, natural fabrics, hand-painted ceramics, vintage Moroccan rugs, and Zellige tile.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CATCH Miami Beach

This celebrity-frequented seafood and sushi hotspot, located at 200 South Pointe Dr., offers an expansive two-level dining experience designed by Rockwell Group. The menu features luxurious seafood, sushi, and steak dishes with local influences. The restaurant offers indoor dining and an open-air terrace, perfect for enjoying Miami Beach’s vibrant atmosphere.

Combining elements of the neighborhood’s history, lush landscape, and iconic Floridian “Mediterranean Deco” architecture, CATCH Miami Beach features refined materials, lush florals, and dramatic lighting in a sumptuous conservatory-inspired atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elastika

Elastika, the newest hotspot in Miami’s Design District, invites guests to indulge in eclectic dishes and soulful cooking curated by Executive Chef Joe Anthony. Drawing inspiration from Miami’s cultural tapestry and The Moore’s artistic legacy, the dining experience is vibrant and delicious. Highlights from the menu include Florida Tomato Gazpacho, Aged Kingfish Crudo, Florida Eggplant & Tofu Raviolis “In Brodo,” and St. Canut Farms Porcelet Pork “Ribeye”.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bouchon Bistro

Experience classic French bistro fare at Bouchon Bistro with the new summer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus. Located in Coral Gables, guests can enjoy fresh fruits de mer and traditional fare. The weekend brunch, available Saturday from 12 PM to 4 PM, features standout dishes such as Croque Madame, Bénédicte au Crabe, and Poulet et Gaufres with roasted chicken, bacon-chive waffle, Crown maple syrup, and sauce Chasseur.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Enjoy seasonal delights with Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen’s summer prix-fixe menus available Monday to Friday. The two-course lunch menu for $29 includes Shakshuka, Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Chopped Salad, Lamb Kefta Arayes, and seasonal house-made Soft Serve. The three-course dinner menu for $45 features Falafel, Sumac Chicken Shashlik, Prime Steak Frites, Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, and the signature Soft Serve.

New Summer Menu Items:

At Abbalé South Beach, find new items like Scrambled Egg Pita, Avocado Labneh Toast, a Challah Egg Sandwich, Sababba Chicken Schnitzel Bowl, Falafel Pita, Warm Feta & Watermelon Salad, Herb Salad, and drinks including Lychee Mimosa, Bellini, No Way Rosé, and Lmalé Frosé. Abbalé’s Aventura location introduces the Falafel Pita, Warm Feta and Watermelon Salad, Prime Steak, Falafel, Schnitzel Sababba Bowls, and Lmalé Frosé.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Club

The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller is located within The Surf Club, the first time the renowned chef has opened a property in Florida. The à la carte menu interprets classic Continental cuisine for a contemporary audience. Like the swinging patrons of ’50s and ’60s hotspots this restaurant celebrates, The Surf Club Restaurant knows how to have fun.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Deck at Island Gardens

\Miami’s treasured waterfront restaurant and lounge, The Deck at Island Gardens, offers an unparalleled setting for waterfront dining. With stunning views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay, guests can savor Mediterranean dishes, chilled seafood, and signature house cocktails. Highlights include an innovative brunch buffet, weekday Sunset Happy Hour, bottle service in private cabanas, and special events. The Deck also hosts signature events with world-class DJs and entertainers. For private events, it can accommodate 11 to 500+ guests.

Summer Operating Hours:

Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: noon to 1 a.m.

Closed: Monday to Wednesday

For more information, visit islandgardens.com/the-deck, follow @thedeckislandgardens, or call 786.627.4949. Located at 888 MacArthur Causeway, guests can secure their favorite waterfront table via OpenTable or Resy, or by emailing thedeck@islandgardens.com.

Sunday Brunch Buffet:

Every Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy a waterfront brunch buffet with hot and cold stations, an all-new sushi bar, carving stations, vibrant salads, breakfast favorites, and homemade desserts. Transition into a sunset soirée with live music, interactive performances, craft cocktails, and weekly bottle specials.

$95 per person: Two-hour seating, includes one Mimosa or Bellini

$145 per person: Two-hour seating with bottomless Sparkling Wine and Rosé package

$175 per person: Two-hour seating with bottomless Champagne and Rosé package

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tanuki River Landing

Tanuki Miami is a gateway to a unique Asian culinary experience serving dishes and drinks inspired by Japanese, Chinese, and cuisines from all over Asia. Occupying 4,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor space along the Miami River, Tanuki River Landing features a boho chic setting of teak furniture and vines cascading from the ceiling, a perfect backdrop for all types of gatherings and for guests with boats to pull up and dock, then enjoy a dine at the restaurant.