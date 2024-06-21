The Spring/Summer 2025 “Prada Man” Is Retro

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection, masterminded by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, unfolds as a compelling exploration of contemporary notions of truth and illusion, resulting in a rather retro collection. In a world where the lines between reality and imagination blur, Prada encourages us to scrutinize our perceptions, to question what is real and what is simply not. This collection is a thought-provoking invitation to look closer, to perceive the nuances and details that transform our understanding of the garments.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Closeness is not just a physical concept but an emotional one. It reflects the human desire for proximity, the urge to share space, and experience a collective moment. This theme is beautifully woven into the fabric of the collection, where each piece, when viewed up close, reveals complexities that might be missed from a distance. The collection plays with perception: what might appear simplistic or naïve from afar transforms into something intricate and dynamic upon closer inspection.

The garments in this collection are animated with details that bring them to life. Wired elements add movement to collars and hems, creating an illusion of garments that almost seem alive. The deliberate creasing, patination, and aging of fabrics evoke a sense of history and imperfection, underscoring the beauty of reality and the passage of time. These imperfections are embraced as signs of life, celebrating the authenticity of lived experiences.

A significant motif in the collection is the idea of pieces borrowed from a father or mother, recontextualized on different bodies. This borrowing and transformation of clothing challenge traditional proportions, with exaggerated lengths and cropped cuts. This dynamic is epitomized by items like a superhero sweater, reimagined in a new context to convey youthful energy and optimism. Bernard Buffet’s paintings make an appearance, printed on garments like concert t-shirts, further blending high art with everyday wear.

The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show was a celebration of the real, the imperfect, and the imaginative, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary menswear.