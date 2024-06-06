HB
City Guide, News | June 6, 2024

The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons

City Guide, News | June 6, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons
Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa

Photo Credit: Courtesy of

As summer graces the East Coast, the Hamptons transform into a haven of luxury, leisure, and fine dining. From pristine beaches and world-class hotels to charming boutiques and lively cultural events, this iconic destination has officially entered peak season. Ahead, discover the Haute Living guide to summer 2024 in the Hamptons.

STAY

When it comes to where to stay in the Hamptons this summer, popular properties remain tried and true, with updated programming within the luxurious estates. In Montauk, Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, the luxury hotel that offers guests direct access to a 2,000-foot private sandy beach with 158 rooms, suites, and beachfront cottages, is setting the stage for a summer of unparalleled fun with world-class DJ sets in their “Sound Waves” summer music series.

The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons
Marram Montauk

Photo Credit: Read McKendree

On the other side of Montauk, nestled on sand dunes, the laidback-luxury 96-room boutique resort Marram Montauk reopens with new programming including its “summer paella nights” at their beloved restaurant Mostrador. EHP Resort & Marina remains an East Hampton staple, focusing on the prestige of the marina by offering guests a complimentary boat ride aboard the property’s luxurious 40-foot VanDutch to experience the Hamptons by sea. Under the new vision of John Meadow and LDV Hospitality, The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton offers a rejuvenated experience with a refreshed design and an exquisite Italian-inspired food and beverage program crafted by chef Jorge Espinoza.

Returning again this year is the rather lavish partnership between Baccarat Hotel New York and The Roundtree, Amagansett, the “NYC & The Hamptons: City to Beach,” offering two nights at each luxury hotel with exclusive amenities, from May 25 to September 2, 2024.

DINE

The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons
Arthur & Sons Spaghetti Tomato Basil

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Arthur & Sons

Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori is opening Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons this May, bringing a rustic, 90s hip-hop-inspired vibe and a menu of classic Italian American red sauce dishes to honor his New York restaurant heritage, complete with signature appetizers, entrées, house specialties, and a curated selection of Italian wines and cocktails. Ruschmeyers Hotel in Montauk is launching two new food and beverage concepts this season: Placēbō, a Puerto Rican New American fusion restaurant, and Don Jaguar’s, an exclusive backroom lounge. Opening in May 2024 in Montauk, N’AMO Seafood & Raw Bar, a collaboration between NDT Development and NSN Hospitality, blends modern Italian cuisine with Far Eastern flavors in a casual and lively setting. “Casa Sereña at The Surf Lodge,” conceived by Jayma Cardoso with food by Chef Robert Sieber, is Montauk’s newest dining destination, offering a Mediterranean-Asian inspired menu in a waterfront setting, featuring mezze, seafood, and fresh mains like Lobster Cascatelli and Grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass, where guests can enjoy an elevated yet relaxed coastal dining experience.

SHOP

This year, Gucci East Hampton transforms into Gucci Lido, inspired by Italian beach clubs and featuring a new collection by creative director Sabato De Sarno that embodies the spirit of summer. The atmosphere is all about coastal sophistication, with a blue canopy, classic armchairs, umbrellas, and exclusive light blue Jackie, Bamboo 1947, and Diana bags.

The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons
Gucci East Hampton Boutique

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Also in East Hampton, the Chanel East Hampton boutique is the first to house the Coco Beach collection in the US on May 23. CURIO, Miami Beach’s premier luxury shopping destination, returns to Bridgehampton for a second year with an expanded 3,000-square-foot indoor and 5,000-square-foot outdoor summer residency.

RELAX

The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons
The Reform Club

Photo Credit: Ally Martin

This summer, The Reform Club introduces the “Rest & Recreation” wellness series. It offers weekend retreats with wellness classes, curated spa treatments, fitness sessions, and holistic practices such as astrology, crystal healing, and tarot readings, as well as meals from private chef Licia Householder. In Montauk, Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa brings back their bespoke wellness programming like yoga with Kat Ruiz while Hero Beach Club hosts beloved Manhattan gyms like Dogpound and Forward Space for classes.

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
    News

    Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

  • Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
    Top Main Featured

    Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

  • The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
    Fashion

    The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

  • Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
    Haute Partners

    Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

  • Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
    Haute Auto

    Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out
News

Louis Vuitton Introduces This Season’s It Bag: The Neverfull Inside Out

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton has redefined a classic with the launch of the Neverfull Inside Out, a reversible spin on one of its most beloved bags.

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future
Top Main Featured

Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas Eatery, CARAMÁ, Is A Tribute To His Past, Present & Future

By Laura Schreffler

Wolfgang Puck’s new Las Vegas restaurant, Carama, is a love letter to family. Find out why — and where he’s headed next — here.

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism
Fashion

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Reflects An Eternal State Of Optimism

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection embodies the brand’s signature sense of femininity, light, and joy.

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision
Haute Partners

Nicole Freer’s Home Journey: Elevating Design With A Creative Vision

By Haute Living

Nicole Freer, a prominent Houston real estate broker and influencer, has embarked on a transformative journey through the acquisition and enhancement of five homes.

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury
Haute Auto

Rolls-Royce Unveils Private Office New York—A New Era In Bespoke Luxury

By Mary Gibson

In a significant milestone for luxury automotive design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially inaugurated its Private Office in New York, marking its first location in North America and the third worldwide.

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags
News

Gucci’s “We Will Always Have London” Campaign Reintroduces One Of The Most Iconic Gucci Bags

By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci’s deep-rooted connection to London takes center stage in its latest campaign, “We Will Always Have London.”

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black