The Haute Guide To Summer 2024 In The Hamptons

Photo Credit: Courtesy of

As summer graces the East Coast, the Hamptons transform into a haven of luxury, leisure, and fine dining. From pristine beaches and world-class hotels to charming boutiques and lively cultural events, this iconic destination has officially entered peak season. Ahead, discover the Haute Living guide to summer 2024 in the Hamptons.

STAY

When it comes to where to stay in the Hamptons this summer, popular properties remain tried and true, with updated programming within the luxurious estates. In Montauk, Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, the luxury hotel that offers guests direct access to a 2,000-foot private sandy beach with 158 rooms, suites, and beachfront cottages, is setting the stage for a summer of unparalleled fun with world-class DJ sets in their “Sound Waves” summer music series.

Photo Credit: Read McKendree

On the other side of Montauk, nestled on sand dunes, the laidback-luxury 96-room boutique resort Marram Montauk reopens with new programming including its “summer paella nights” at their beloved restaurant Mostrador. EHP Resort & Marina remains an East Hampton staple, focusing on the prestige of the marina by offering guests a complimentary boat ride aboard the property’s luxurious 40-foot VanDutch to experience the Hamptons by sea. Under the new vision of John Meadow and LDV Hospitality, The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton offers a rejuvenated experience with a refreshed design and an exquisite Italian-inspired food and beverage program crafted by chef Jorge Espinoza.

Returning again this year is the rather lavish partnership between Baccarat Hotel New York and The Roundtree, Amagansett, the “NYC & The Hamptons: City to Beach,” offering two nights at each luxury hotel with exclusive amenities, from May 25 to September 2, 2024.

DINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Arthur & Sons

Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori is opening Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons this May, bringing a rustic, 90s hip-hop-inspired vibe and a menu of classic Italian American red sauce dishes to honor his New York restaurant heritage, complete with signature appetizers, entrées, house specialties, and a curated selection of Italian wines and cocktails. Ruschmeyers Hotel in Montauk is launching two new food and beverage concepts this season: Placēbō, a Puerto Rican New American fusion restaurant, and Don Jaguar’s, an exclusive backroom lounge. Opening in May 2024 in Montauk, N’AMO Seafood & Raw Bar, a collaboration between NDT Development and NSN Hospitality, blends modern Italian cuisine with Far Eastern flavors in a casual and lively setting. “Casa Sereña at The Surf Lodge,” conceived by Jayma Cardoso with food by Chef Robert Sieber, is Montauk’s newest dining destination, offering a Mediterranean-Asian inspired menu in a waterfront setting, featuring mezze, seafood, and fresh mains like Lobster Cascatelli and Grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass, where guests can enjoy an elevated yet relaxed coastal dining experience.

SHOP

This year, Gucci East Hampton transforms into Gucci Lido, inspired by Italian beach clubs and featuring a new collection by creative director Sabato De Sarno that embodies the spirit of summer. The atmosphere is all about coastal sophistication, with a blue canopy, classic armchairs, umbrellas, and exclusive light blue Jackie, Bamboo 1947, and Diana bags.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Also in East Hampton, the Chanel East Hampton boutique is the first to house the Coco Beach collection in the US on May 23. CURIO, Miami Beach’s premier luxury shopping destination, returns to Bridgehampton for a second year with an expanded 3,000-square-foot indoor and 5,000-square-foot outdoor summer residency.

RELAX

Photo Credit: Ally Martin

This summer, The Reform Club introduces the “Rest & Recreation” wellness series. It offers weekend retreats with wellness classes, curated spa treatments, fitness sessions, and holistic practices such as astrology, crystal healing, and tarot readings, as well as meals from private chef Licia Householder. In Montauk, Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa brings back their bespoke wellness programming like yoga with Kat Ruiz while Hero Beach Club hosts beloved Manhattan gyms like Dogpound and Forward Space for classes.