Dining, Fashion | June 4, 2024

Table Etiquette: Louis Vuitton Masters Dining In Style

Laura Schreffler
Table Etiquette: Louis Vuitton Masters Dining In Style

DISCOVER LOUIS VUITTON’S FORAY INTO TABLEWARE, MASTERING DINING IN STYLE.

If you’ve had the chance to dine at one of Louis Vuitton’s cafés, such as the one in Saint-Tropez last summer at the White 1921 hotel with Michelin-starred chefs Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric, chances are you’ve dined with the Maison’s bespoke tableware. Last November, Louis Vuitton made its grand entry into the world of fine dining as it presented its first tableware collection.

Now a permanent addition to the brand’s repertoire, its dinnerware is divided into three distinct lines that celebrate the Maison’s Monogram flower: the Monogram Flower Tile tableware, the Twist Glass series, and the Flower Carafes. Each collection further establishes Louis Vuitton’s commitment to redefining the idea of “art de vivre,” introducing a Louis Vuitton feel to dining settings.

Monogram Flower Tile Tableware Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Crafted from Limoges porcelain, the Monogram Flower Tile tableware range features a minimalist white-and-blue color scheme, and for the summer 2024 season, the Maison is introducing the set in a beige colorway. Each piece showcases the graphic elaboration of the Louis Vuitton’s emblematic Monogram flower, adorned with subtle watercolor effects set against an ultra-white backdrop. From dainty plates to ample bowls, the collection ensures that a touch of luxury graces every table.

Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric At Louis Vuitton In Saint-tropez, 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric At Louis Vuitton In Saint-tropez, 2023

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Complementing the porcelain line, the Twist Glass series is designed in crystal clear and shades of sapphire blue, amber, emerald, and Venetian ruby. The series of glasses adds an artistic flair to the table with a dynamic design featuring a swirling shape that ascends from the Monogram flower at the base. In addition to the Twist Glass line, the Flower Carafes echo the glasses’ color palette and delicate transparency. These decanters are a nod to the revered Murano glass-making tradition, crafted with the expertise of Simone Cenedese to ensure each piece carries a unique character.

Table Etiquette: Louis Vuitton Masters Dining In StylePhoto Credit: Courtesy Of Philippe Lacombe For Studio Louis Vuitton

In the Objets Nomades realm is the Blossom Vase By Tokujin Yoshioka. Hand-crafted by master glassblowers in Murano, Italy, each vase features a thick, smooth swirl of glass in various versions clear, eye-catching black, or colored serving as either a practical vessel for a bouquet or a stunning decorative piece on its own.

 

Table Etiquette: Louis Vuitton Masters Dining In StylePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Pairing perfectly with the Summer 2024 tableware collection, Louis Vuitton is unveiling Objets Nomades like the Diamond Vase by Marcel Wonders, the Lantern PM by Zanellato and Bortotto, the Bell Lamp by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby alongside porcelain pieces like the Petite Malle Porcelain Vase, the Porcelain Vase Petite Boîte Chapeau and the Malle Fleurs.

Louis Vuitton has indeed perfected the art of dining, demonstrating that there is nothing beyond the Maison’s design reach.

