Navigating Challenges With Perseverance: An Interview With Rimma Portnova, COO Of ARI Financial Group

In the dynamic world of finance, few stories captivate quite like that of Rimma Portnova, Chief Operating Officer of ARI Financial Group, a global leader in advanced life insurance planning, serving high-net-worth individuals and families worldwide with headquarters in Aventura, Florida.

Born and raised on a Siberian military base, Rimma’s journey to high corporate leadership roles exemplifies the power of perseverance and determination. Drawing from her family’s legacy of service and a disciplined upbringing, Rimma’s ascent through the ranks of the insurance industry mirrors her unwavering commitment to excellence. Today, as COO, she continues to steer ARI Financial Group with a blend of structured leadership and genuine warmth, embodying the values of resilience and integrity instilled in her from a young age.

Can you tell us about your background and upbringing?

Certainly. I had an uncommon childhood, as I was born and raised on a military base in Siberia, Russia. I come from a long line of military officers, and as such, the dedication to serve and protect runs deep in my family’s heritage, which is something that has stuck with me throughout my life.

When I emigrated to the United States, I started in the insurance business as an assistant to a financial representative of Northwestern Mutual. He was a dynamic and successful leader who taught me a lot about the insurance industry and running a business from the ground up. With him as a mentor, I worked my way from an assistant to a commission specialist, office manager, and director of operations at the Northwestern Mutual district office. I also attended Florida Atlantic University part-time and earned an accounting degree.

Once the Northwestern Mutual district office changed in 2016, I decided the timing was right for me to branch out from a position that is carrier-specific and pursue opportunities in the insurance industry that were more of a niche practice group. That was when I joined ARI Financial, where each day, I am proud to work alongside ARI’s founder, Eric Bouskila, whose perseverance, hard work, and team-oriented spirit I deeply admire.

How has your family’s military background influenced your life and career choices?

Growing up on a military base created a culture that valued discipline, duty, strength, and honor. Those values were ingrained in me and have profoundly shaped my outlook on life. In tandem with those values, the environment, especially in Siberia, developed my own sense of perseverance and resilience, which has guided my journey both personally and professionally.

More than anything, I consider myself highly disciplined, structured, and goal-driven. This is a direct result of my upbringing, which was rewarded when I was able to pursue my dreams upon emigrating to the United States.

I learned at an early age that a structured, organized plan was the best way to transform a dream into a goal and a goal into success. Some people would call it being regimented; I call it “determined organization” where failure is not an option.

Can you share your path of climbing the corporate ladder to the top and becoming the COO of Ari Financial Group?

The American dream, for me, always meant unlimited potential to craft a life and career where I can make a difference in the lives of others. Within the life insurance industry specifically, and its primary goal of protecting loved ones and familial legacies, I have the ability and potential to make a positive impact on others.

I have dedicated my career to this industry since the age of 19. Despite facing challenges along the way, I persevered, applying discipline, organization, and work-life balance to navigate the road to my success.

Becoming the COO of ARI Financial Group was the realization of all my dreams. Moving to the United States at a young age, putting myself through university, and working my way up the corporate ladder is a trajectory that I am very proud of. In a career that I deeply enjoy, I feel I’ve also been able to continue my own family’s legacy, to protect people and their families for generations.

On a personal level, being COO perfectly suits my personality. While I am quite disciplined and structured, I am also quite approachable. I am able to work with all sorts of personalities, to encourage collaboration and elicit the best effort from our team members. I am a true believer in the power of kindness and respect as a true motivator. Collectively, those values create a true environment of success.

What sets ARI Financial Group apart in the financial industry?

ARI Financial Group is a boutique premium finance firm focused on providing smart credit strategies with the financing of cash-value life insurance. We cater to high-net-worth individuals and families, many of whom come from humble beginnings. Our commitment to superior service levels and customized solutions distinguishes us as industry leaders.

At ARI Financial Group, we pride ourselves on our innovative approach and attention to detail. Our customized insurance portfolios and financing options are tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each client. Our team of experts meticulously analyzes every aspect of our client’s financial situations to provide comprehensive and effective solutions.

We are dedicated to preserving and maximizing our clients’ wealth for future generations. Through our advanced planning team, we continuously evaluate and refine our strategies to ensure optimal results. Our back office capabilities allow us to closely monitor the performance of policies and loan structures, ensuring that our client’s investments are always optimized.

How do you approach challenges and setbacks in your role as COO?

I believe in the power of perseverance and resilience. Regardless of the obstacles we face, I remain steadfast in my pursuit of goals and creating opportunities for success. By fostering a culture of belief in my team’s abilities and an unwavering determination to overcome adversity, our team tackles new challenges head-on with proven success.

What are your goals for ARI Financial Group moving forward?

Our goal is to continue providing cutting-edge planning and customized insurance investment solutions for our clients. We aim to maximize wealth and preserve legacies through life insurance premium financing while maintaining our commitment to superior service and innovation.

Right now, we are focused on expanding our growth to additional international markets, including the EU, Israel, and Dubai.

Any final thoughts or advice for aspiring professionals?

My advice is to never give up on your dreams, no matter how challenging the journey may seem. With discipline, organization, and self-reliance, you can overcome any obstacle and achieve your goals. Believe in yourself and your abilities and persevere relentlessly towards success.

