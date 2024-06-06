From Mykonos To St. Tropez: Why The SOTTOS Roll Model™ Is A Must-Have This Summer

Photo Credit: SOTTOS Roll Model

As the European summer travel season begins, jet-setters are flocking to renowned destinations like Mykonos, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. These hotspots, along with other mainland European destinations, are seeing their annual surge of visitors. Europe is expected to host millions of tourists this summer. Mykonos, for instance, attracts over 2 million visitors annually, while St. Tropez and Ibiza also draw large crowds seeking sun, sea, sophistication, and nightlife.

When traveling, having the right luggage makes all the difference. That is where the SOTTOS Roll Model™ comes in. The SOTTOS Roll Model™ is a revolutionary carry-on designed to navigate the unique challenges of Europe’s summer luxury travel circuit.

One of the Roll Model™’s standout features is its patented axle-less, oversized wheels ideal for navigating the cobblestone streets and uneven terrain in Europe. Whether strolling through Mykonos’s charming streets, tackling Santorini’s winding staircases, or maneuvering through St. Tropez’s markets, the Roll Model™ ensures a smooth adventure. Its innovative design allows it to glide seamlessly over various surfaces, including curbs and stairs. This reduces the strain on travelers so they can focus on enjoying their trip.

The Roll Model™ is also a conversation starter. Its fashion-forward design has made it a talking point in airports and hotels. The sleek, luxurious aesthetic of the bag, combined with its large wheels, creates a unique blend of American innovation and European elegance. As American tourists traverse the streets of Europe with their Roll Model™ bags, locals and fellow travelers are turning their heads. The bag’s striking appearance and superior performance are making waves in the luxury travel scene, establishing SOTTOS as a brand to watch.

Even traditionally reserved Europeans are showing admiration for this American brand. The name SOTTOS, derived from the Italian term “sotto voce,” meaning “under the breath,” reflects the brand’s commitment to quiet confidence and sophistication. The Roll Model™ embodies this ethos.

The relaunch of SOTTOS and the presale of the Roll Model™ have exceeded all expectations, demonstrating the strong demand for the brand as travelers prepare for their European summer vacations.

“Summer travel is a huge trend right now, especially with so many people heading to Europe,” said Mark Sacks, CEO. “We see a lot of travelers preparing for their vacations, and our bag is hands down the best for navigating Europe’s stairs and cobblestones. The sale is happening just in time for this surge in travel, and we believe the Roll Model™ is the perfect use case for these destinations.”

Kali Sanders, Creative Director, added, “We wanted to create something that not only looks great but also performs exceptionally well in the environments our customers are traveling to. The Roll Model™ is designed to handle the diverse terrains of Europe with ease, making it the ideal travel companion for this summer.”

As the European summer travel season unfolds, the SOTTOS Roll Model™ is set to become indispensable to the luxury travel experience.

