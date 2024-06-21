Nestled along the scenery of the Miami River, CASA NEOS is a 30,000-square-foot, hyper-luxe, multi-use hospitality destination. It brings together two world-class restaurants, an exclusive members’ beach club, exquisite design, luxury-driven service, and a four-suite, five-star boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Miami. Founded and operated by Riviera Dining Group (RDG), CASA NEOS represents the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, with an impressive team of seasoned professionals. To gain exclusive access to this partnership, please visit MM Membership to inquire about MM membership.

Louis Vuitton’s summer resorts are renowned for highlighting consummate summer escapes in the Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Pacific coasts. Miami, with its brilliant sunshine, turquoise water, and white sand beaches, stands as an iconic summer destination. The city’s distinctive culture, celebrated for its nightlife, art scene, architectural heritage, and culinary offerings, makes it a haven of la dolce vita and art de vivre.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton / Photographer Brad Dickson

At CASA NEOS, a tropically-inspired version of Louis Vuitton’s signature emblems in fuchsia and tangerine, rendered in a watercolor effect, unifies all aspects of the installation. This unique iteration of the Monogram Flower is part of Louis Vuitton’s 2024 women’s transversal lifestyle collection, LV By The Pool, which launched on May 31st. The collection invites celebration of the summer season, spanning various métiers.

The LV By The Pool pop-up showcases quintessential summer accessories, including parasols and pillows decorated with the Maison’s historic insignia, illuminating the entire activation. Poolside, Louis Vuitton signatures adorn everything from the cabanas to the pool’s interior finish. Sculptures of giant, pearlescent seashells, arranged in the form of the Monogram Flower, reflect the surrounding environment, adding to the luxurious ambiance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton / Photographer Brad Dickson

The Louis Vuitton pop-up at CASA NEOS highlights the Maison’s heritage and legendary savoir-faire with a curated suite of offerings that reflect Miami’s vibrant energy. Floor-to-ceiling window screens reimagine the seashell-Monogram forms on a smaller scale, creating a coastal twist on the seminal Louis Vuitton design. Exclusive to the pop-up is the OnTheGo Miami bag, hand-crafted in natural raffia with yellow leather detailing, embodying a refined yet effortless look.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton / Photographer Brad Dickson

The complete LV By The Pool capsule is available, featuring summery tones with a tropical touch across leather goods, ready-to-wear, accessories, travel, and lifestyle offerings, including tableware and surfboards. Complementing the colorful ensembles is a selection of timeless ready-to-wear in fresh, seasonal white. Alongside the capsules, the pop-up offers Louis Vuitton’s most recherché métiers, including special hardsided trunks, Objets Nomades, and extraordinary exotic leather goods.