Moreover, BUILD’s ability to tackle both commercial and residential projects reflects its robust financial strength. With a projected 2024 volume of $200,000,000, and a near 50/50 split of residential/commercial projects, BUILD’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and financial stability sets it apart in the construction industry and is one of only a few companies that can claim to be a leader in both residential and commercial construction.

Their presence extends across multiple locations, including offices in Naples and Asheville, as well as completed projects in four different states throughout the southeast. With Naples as their base and primary work area, they have undertaken a spectrum of distinguished projects integral to the community fabric. Among their notable endeavors are the Vine Room, Ankrolab, Shelter for Abused Women and Children, The Naples Jet Center, The Naples Players Theater Renovation, Naples Aesthetic Institute, multiple YMCA(s), and the Baker Senior Center Naples. Each undertaking reflects BUILD’s unwavering dedication to excellence and their ability to meet the diverse needs of Naples’ discerning homeowners.

Complementing their local projects is BUILD’s prestigious real estate portfolio, showcasing properties in esteemed neighborhoods including Marco Island, Royal Harbor, Old Naples, Aqualane, Port Royal, Moorings, Park Shore, Seagate, Pelican Bay, Pine Ridge, Grey Oaks, Mediterra, Talis Park, and Sanibel. From waterfront estates to exclusive retreats, BUILD has established a profound presence in Naples’ luxury real estate market.

Sustainable Innovation: Where Luxury Meets Responsibility

BUILD acknowledges the vital role of environmental responsibility in crafting these exquisite havens. They tailor their approach to sustainability for each client, offering innovative options and detailing their costs and benefits. Their experience in building a LEED Platinum home, such as their groundbreaking project in Manasota Key, positions them as leaders in sustainable luxury living and underscores their commitment to innovation. This project sought to blend the environment with the home and incorporated a solar array on the roof that charged Tesla Wall packs, a cistern to capture the water, window design to reduce heat loads, among many other innovative components. This was all done while also creating a visually appealing and unique aesthetic with exposed concrete and beautiful raw materials. This dedication to ecological responsibility resonates with homeowners and commercial clients who desire homes and spaces that are not only luxurious but also leave a positive footprint. “We believe in empowering our clients with informed choices,” Bill emphasized, “Sustainability doesn’t diminish luxury; it elevates it. With the right approach, we can create homes and commercial spaces that are both aesthetically captivating and environmentally responsible.”

BUILDing Legacies, One Exquisite Project at a Time

For Gaston, the ultimate reward lies in client referrals – a testament to the trust and satisfaction they cultivate. Witnessing the joy on a client’s face as they step into their finished masterpiece is the true validation of their efforts. “There’s nothing more rewarding than a client referring us to someone else,” Gaston shares. “It’s an incredible honor and what we strive for every day. Seeing the finished product and knowing we’ve exceeded expectations is incredibly gratifying.

