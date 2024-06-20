HB
News | June 20, 2024

Crafting Luxury Living In Naples, The BUILD Difference

News | June 20, 2024
Mari Hernandez Rubenstein
By Mari Hernandez Rubenstein
William Gaston, Co-Founder BUILD, LLC.                                            Photo Credit:  Erik Kellar

ESTABLISHED BY INDUSTRY VISIONARIES BILL GASTON AND Jay Howard, BUILD has emerged as a premier luxury construction firm renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. For over two decades, BUILD has left a lasting impression on Naples, shaping its landscape with exquisite estates and commercial buildings that seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern features.Under the management team’s leadership, BUILD has experienced significant growth, establishing itself as the leader in the industry. With a diverse portfolio that includes both residential and commercial projects, BUILD has propelled to the forefront, known for its unwavering dedication to quality craftsmanship and unparalleled service.

In an exclusive interview with Haute Living, co-founder Bill Gaston provides insights into the company’s vision, values, and future endeavors.

Private Residence

A Foundation of Integrity and Collaboration: Beyond BUILDing

“Crafting a luxury home or commercial space surpasses mere materials; it embodies an emotional journey.” Gaston highlights. Recognizing this, BUILD fosters a client-centric approach, prioritizing transparent communication and collaborative partnership throughout the journey. “At BUILD, we believe that every project is an opportunity to merge artistry with functionality, creating spaces that resonate with our clients’ unique lifestyles and aspirations,” expresses Gaston. Their team, lauded for its unparalleled expertise and genuine focus, guides with honesty and integrity, ensuring every detail reflects the client’s vision. “Our dedication to transparency and partnership is evident through our use of immersive 3D renderings, providing clients with a glimpse into the future spaces,” explains Gaston. “Coupled with real-time information flow, this commitment ensures our clients are informed and engaged throughout the process. It’s this unwavering dedication that sets BUILD apart, creating a seamless and emotionally enriching experience for each client.”

Pelican Marsh Clubhouse, Naples

The BUILD Difference: A Team Above the Rest

In the competitive landscape of construction, BUILD stands out for its exceptional approach to guiding clients through the building process. With a keen understanding that most clients are not real estate professionals or developers, BUILD prides itself on providing expert guidance from design through completion. Their commitment to filling knowledge gaps and ensuring practical, cost-effective designs sets them apart in the industry. “BUILD’s commitment is not just to construct buildings but to guide our clients through the entire process, ensuring their vision and goals becomes a reality in the most effective way possible while enjoying the journey,” says Bill Gaston, visionary leader of BUILD.

Collaborating with committees such as non-profits, HOAs, and condo boards requires a high level of communication and transparency, which BUILD prioritizes to maintain excellent relationships with all stakeholders involved. “One of our core principles is transparent communication. We ensure all parties involved are properly informed and their expectations are set correctly to maintain an excellent relationship throughout the project,” explains Bill.

With experience in both commercial and residential projects, BUILD leverages its expertise to deliver exceptional results. Their well- coordinated team, empowered project managers, and superintendents excel in their specialized roles, ensuring the highest quality product within the agreed timeframe. “Innovation is at the heart of what we do.  We stay ahead of the curve by constantly monitoring industry trends and incorporating them into our projects,” adds Bill.

Moreover, BUILD’s ability to tackle both commercial and residential projects reflects its robust financial strength. With a projected 2024 volume of $200,000,000, and a near 50/50 split of residential/commercial projects, BUILD’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and financial stability sets it apart in the construction industry and is one of only a few companies that can claim to be a leader in both residential and commercial construction.

Their presence extends across multiple locations, including offices in Naples and Asheville, as well as completed projects in four different states throughout the southeast. With Naples as their base and primary work area, they have undertaken a spectrum of distinguished projects integral to the community fabric. Among their notable endeavors are the Vine Room, Ankrolab, Shelter for Abused Women and Children, The Naples Jet Center, The Naples Players Theater Renovation, Naples Aesthetic Institute, multiple YMCA(s), and the Baker Senior Center Naples. Each undertaking reflects BUILD’s unwavering dedication to excellence and their ability to meet the diverse needs of Naples’ discerning homeowners.

Complementing their local projects is BUILD’s prestigious real estate portfolio, showcasing properties in esteemed neighborhoods including Marco Island, Royal Harbor, Old Naples, Aqualane, Port Royal, Moorings, Park Shore, Seagate, Pelican Bay, Pine Ridge, Grey Oaks, Mediterra, Talis Park, and Sanibel. From waterfront estates to exclusive retreats, BUILD has established a profound presence in Naples’ luxury real estate market.

The Vine Room, Naples

Sustainable Innovation: Where Luxury Meets Responsibility

BUILD acknowledges the vital role of environmental responsibility in crafting these exquisite havens. They tailor their approach to sustainability for each client, offering innovative options and detailing their costs and benefits. Their experience in building a LEED Platinum home, such as their groundbreaking project in Manasota Key, positions them as leaders in sustainable luxury living and underscores their commitment to innovation. This project sought to blend the environment with the home and incorporated a solar array on the roof that charged Tesla Wall packs, a cistern to capture the water, window design to reduce heat loads, among many other innovative components. This was all done while also creating a visually appealing and unique aesthetic with exposed concrete and beautiful raw materials. This dedication to ecological responsibility resonates with homeowners and commercial clients who desire homes and spaces that are not only luxurious but also leave a positive footprint. “We believe in empowering our clients with informed choices,” Bill emphasized, “Sustainability doesn’t diminish luxury; it elevates it. With the right approach, we can create homes and commercial spaces that are both aesthetically captivating and environmentally responsible.”

BUILDing Legacies, One Exquisite Project at a Time

For Gaston, the ultimate reward lies in client referrals – a testament to the trust and satisfaction they cultivate. Witnessing the joy on a client’s face as they step into their finished masterpiece is the true validation of their efforts. “There’s nothing more rewarding than a client referring us to someone else,” Gaston shares. “It’s an incredible honor and what we strive for every day. Seeing the finished product and knowing we’ve exceeded expectations is incredibly gratifying.

For additional information on BUILD please contact (239) 594-9984 or info@build-gh.com.

Related Articles

Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show
News

Peter Philips On What A Strong Woman Looks Like For The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show

By Adrienne Faurote

For makeup extraordinaire and the Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, the beauty look was all about a strong woman.

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show
News

Behind The Scenes With Style Icon & Model Kelsey Merritt At The Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Show

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living goes behind the scenes with Kelsey Merritt, model and fashion icon, for an exclusive look at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show.

IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line
Beauty

IGK Throws Glamorous Miami Party To Unveil New Disco Disco Line

By Mary Gibson

IGK Hair hosted a fabulous launch party for their new Disco Disco Shine Spray in Miami on September 19th.

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman
Fashion

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Collection Reinvents Tailoring For The Modern Woman

By Adrienne Faurote

The Saint Laurent Summer 2025 womenswear collection, under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, presents a powerful evolution.

Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City
Fashion

Inside The New Zimmerman Flagship Boutique In New York City

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Zimmerman has announced the relocation of its New York City flagship store in Soho to a beautifully restored 1800s building on Greene Street.

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
News

The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025

By Adrienne Faurote

From Prada and Gucci to Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli, these are some of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week.  

