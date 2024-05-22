Tod’s Hosts An Intimate Luncheon For The Iconic Gommino In Miami 

To kick off the summer in style, TOD’S hosted an exclusive luncheon at Casa Tua, celebrating their iconic Gommino shoe. This intimate gathering brought together a curated selection of tastemakers, creators, and friends of the brand, marking a significant moment in the world of footwear fashion in Miami, like Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Racheal Russell Saiger, Paola Alberdi, and Martha Graeff, among others.

The event was a feast for the senses, with guests indulging in an exquisite culinary experience amidst the enchanting ambiance of Casa Tua’s garden. The vibrant conversations and the clinking of glasses set the scene for an immersive experience into the world of TOD’S. Attendees marveled at the craftsmanship, comfort, and style of the iconic Gommino shoes, a testament to the brand’s core values of Italian-made excellence and timeless elegance.

The Gommino shoe, with its signature 133 rubber pebbles on the sole, stood out as a symbol of luxury and comfort. Introduced in the late 1970s, the Gommino rapidly became an international favorite, known for its perfect blend of casual elegance and superior quality.

As guests indulged in the coursed lunch of Casa Tua signature dishes, Stacie Capece Minutolo, CMO of Americas at TOD’S, welcomed the guests and graciously thanked all for being a part of the TOD’S family.

The luncheon at Casa Tua was not just a celebration of a shoe but a tribute to the rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence that TOD’S represents.