1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge: A Natural Sanctuary in the Heart of the City

Experience a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a haven where nature and modernity coexist seamlessly. As the first mission-driven luxury hotel brand, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge invites you to evolve your travel experience, emphasizing eco-conscious living.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

A Natural Retreat

Nestled along the scenic waterfront of Brooklyn Bridge Park, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge offers unparalleled views of the East River and Manhattan skyline. Located just five blocks west of the Brooklyn Bridge Promenade, this 10-story sanctuary features 195 guest rooms, including 28 suites and the exclusive Riverhouse Suite. Each room is designed to bring the outside in, with natural and organic materials, floor-to-ceiling windows, and living green elements that create a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Luxurious Comforts

Every aspect of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is designed with your comfort and sustainability in mind. Enjoy the convenience of the 1 Guide app on in-room iPads, allowing you to control all room functions, from temperature to television. Indulge in 24-hour in-room dining, orderable through the 1 Guide, and wake up to a fresh cup of coffee from your in-room Nespresso machine with recyclable pods. Rest easy on 100% organic cotton Keetsa mattresses and wrap yourself in natural cotton towels, robes, and linens.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Innovative Amenities

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge offers a variety of amenities to enhance your stay. The 24-hour Fieldhouse fitness center features state-of-the-art equipment, while the Bamford Wellness Spa provides holistic treatments to nurture your mind, body, and spirit. For those looking to relax or socialize, the outdoor rooftop bar and lounge, complete with a plunge pool, offers unobstructed city views.

Sustainable Practices

Committed to sustainability, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is a LEED Certified Project with many eco-friendly initiatives. Filtered water is available throughout the hotel, and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems are in place. The hotel also features a rainwater reclamation system and uses green cleaning solvents to maintain all rooms and linens.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Dining and Social Spaces

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Osprey, offers a menu of market-fresh American comfort food, while Neighbors Café provides grab-and-go options like coffee, tea, smoothies, and light bites. For a more elevated experience, Harriet’s Lounge on the 10th floor serves fine cocktails with stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York City skyline. During the warmer months, Harriet’s Rooftop is the perfect spot for inventive cocktails and summer-inspired snacks.

Event and Meeting Spaces

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is an ideal venue for meetings and events, with 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces. The Meadow Rue Event Space and Social Space can host up to 1,000 people, while the Saltgrass and Sweetgrass spaces offer more intimate settings for traditional meetings and creative brainstorming sessions. The hotel’s 50-person screening room is perfect for private film events.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Nature-Inspired Experiences

Embrace the beauty of nature with unique experiences designed to celebrate the natural world. Enjoy the monthly Dark Sky event, where the lobby lights dim for a candlelit evening of specially crafted cocktails and activities. The Lobby Farmstand features local farmers and purveyors, offering guests the chance to purchase fresh, locally sourced items. Seasonal rituals and events, such as gatherings for the new moon or solstice, provide opportunities to connect with the present moment.

Exclusive Dining Collaboration

July 1st, 2023 through July 2024, The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is partnering with Australian performance chef Dan Churchill to offer a new dinner menu. This collaboration focuses on plant-forward, locally inspired cuisine, featuring dishes like Garlic Chili Prawns and Black Truffle Cavatelli. Guests can also participate in special events like “Australian Appy Hour,” interactive cooking classes, and a brunch series in partnership with Athletic Greens and local fitness groups.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge invites you to discover a new way to travel, where luxury meets sustainability in a stunning natural setting. Whether you’re visiting for relaxation, work, or celebration, this waterfront sanctuary provides an unforgettable experience that nurtures both you and the planet.

Written in partnership with 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.