News | April 1, 2024

The Team Behind Delmonico’s Expands Its Empire With Tucci, A New Italian Culinary Gem

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Since its inception in 1837, Delmonico’s has stood as a cornerstone of Manhattan’s steakhouse scene, earning iconic status among its patrons. In a move to broaden their horizons beyond their renowned service and culinary offerings, the Delmonico’s team is excited to unveil Tucci, their latest Italian dining endeavor. Nestled in the heart of New York’s NoHo neighborhood at 643 Broadway, this 60-seat trattoria is set to open its doors on March 15th. Under the culinary leadership of Chef Edward Hong, Delmonico’s own head chef, and the strategic guidance of DRG Hospitality’s Dennis Turcinovic, Joseph Licul, and third-generation partner Max Tucci, the restaurant aims to offer a distinctive Italian dining experience. Tucci draws inspiration from its rich familial lineage, honoring the legacy of the Tucci family, who owned Delmonico’s from the early 20th century up until the 1990s, through both its name and its menu.

Tucci’s menu features a selection of contemporary Italian cuisine inspired by dishes found throughout northern and southern Italy. Guests will enjoy modern, elevated takes on traditional Italian dishes such as Baked Clams, Osso Buco Ravioli, Poached Dover Sole, and a decadent Chicken Parmesan. Guests can also expect the famous Eye of Delmonico steak. Tucci will now be the only other place serving the beloved delicacy other than the original Delmonico’s in New York’s Financial District.

“As with Delmonico’s, Tucci is a gathering place and destination to enjoy creative interpretations of traditional dishes with rich histories, but in a more intimate space. The restaurant is designed to create a warm, welcoming experience making it the perfect setting for an intimate dinner, a gathering with friends, or a special celebration,” shared Turcinovic.

The restaurant welcomes guests into a space where sophistication meets whimsy, with a decor that balances elegant touches with modern flair. Spanning multiple levels, it features an upper-level dining area for a refined experience and a stylish cocktail lounge downstairs.

