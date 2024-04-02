In a fusion of art, travel, and olfactory mastery, Louis Vuitton has launched its latest venture into the world of high perfumery with the publication of “A Perfume Atlas”. Orchestrated by the renowned Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer, the book is an ode to the exquisite raw materials that form the backbone of the Maison’s distinguished fragrances.

“A Perfume Atlas” is an invitation to embark on a global journey alongside Cavallier Belletrud in his relentless quest for exceptional ingredients. With contributions from Lionel Paillès, celebrated for his deep knowledge of perfumery, and illustrations by the talented Aurore de la Morinerie, complemented by Sébastien Zanella’s captivating photography, the publication promises a comprehensive sensory experience.

The book offers readers an extraordinary peek into the art and science of perfumery as practiced by Cavallier Belletrud. Through more than 200 watercolor illustrations, it details the meticulous process of harvesting, extraction, distillation, and blending of the world’s most sought-after raw materials. These depictions not only celebrate the craft of perfumery but also the beauty and diversity of nature’s offerings.

Each page of “A Perfume Atlas” is a poetic and scientific homage to the elements that inspire Louis Vuitton’s fragrances. From the delicate Rose de Mai of Grasse to the rich oud Assam of Bangladesh, and the vibrant bergamot of Calabria, the book serves as a portal to the world’s olfactory treasures. The stories of these ingredients are enriched by the folklore that surrounds them, enhancing the allure of distant lands and cultures.

Jacques Cavallier Belletrud’s pursuit of perfection takes him across continents, building unique bonds with the cultivators of these precious materials. Once selected, these ingredients are refined in Grasse and meticulously blended at Les Fontaines Parfumées, the perfumer’s workshop, into the luxurious creations that bear the Louis Vuitton name.

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, “A Perfume Atlas” is available in a limited-edition box set. This exclusive collection features a bespoke case with 45 vials of the purest extractions, each carefully chosen by Cavallier Belletrud. This addition makes the atlas not just a journey for the mind and eyes but a tangible exploration of scents.

“A Perfume Atlas” is a celebration of the symbiosis between nature, travel, and the art of perfumery. It stands as a testament to the dedication and passion that drive the creation of Louis Vuitton fragrances, offering an unparalleled sensory odyssey across the continents. This publication is sure to enchant nature enthusiasts, travel aficionados, and beauty lovers alike, marking a new chapter in the legacy of Louis Vuitton’s olfactory adventures.