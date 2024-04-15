Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi first introduced the Peekaboo bag 15 years ago (in 2009), and since then, the bag has evolved and taken on new fabrications and silhouettes while remaining a signature bag for the brand. The Peekaboo is constantly being reinvented, and now, it’s being taken to an entirely new echelon of personal customization with the latest in-store special project, “Make Up Your Peekaboo.” As the name suggests, this fun new initiative allows customers to create their own Peekaboo at select Fendi boutiques.

Coinciding with the debut of the Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection, clients will have the unique opportunity to infuse their personal style into the Peekaboo bags, selecting from an extensive range of high-end accessories. This bespoke experience is designed to reflect each customer’s individuality while adhering to the luxurious and playful spirit of Fendi and the joie de vivre of the Peekaboo. At the heart of this project is the ability for clients to choose from over 200 possible combinations of charms, straps, and handles crafted from diverse materials that resonate with the collection’s mood and palette.

Among the standout offerings are the new iterations of the iconic Fendi Selleria 1925, featuring soft, sensual Cuoio Romano leather with signature hand-made macro-stitching and a sterling silver plaque. Also making its mark this season is the Raffia Interlace animation, a distinctive leather mignon workmanship reinterpreted with raffia yarn, creating an exquisite artisanal masterpiece. Adding to the allure are the playful and cool statement charms, including a Pico version of the Peekaboo bag, crafted in matching Selleria Cuoio Romano leather. And the new Fendi Fortune Teller charm further enriches the collection, offering a whimsical touch to the customized creations.

The accessory range is rounded out with adjustable Strap You straps featuring the signature FF jacquard motif and a new maxi FF diamond metal chain strap available in silver or gold. These are designed to complement both the Selleria and Interlace craftsmanship styles of the new season. For those opting for the Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Petite models, the project offers exclusive removable handles in intricate interlaced leather, available in plain or multicolored variants, or in precious sculpted mink fur adorned with the FF logo. These can be interchanged with an elegant silk wrappy featuring the patterns of the collection, adding another layer of customization.

To put it frankly, the “Make Up Your Peekaboo” options are truly endless.