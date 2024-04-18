A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Cinematic Masterpiece Shines A Light On The Shadows Of Child Trafficking

“City of Dreams,” premiering on Labor Day, is an adrenaline-fueled action thriller that unveils the unforgettable true story of Jesús, a young Mexican boy with dreams of soccer stardom.

Inspired by thousands of cases of child slavery in America that were first brought to light by a bombshell New York Times expose last year, “City of Dreams” follows the harrowing journey of a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star turn into a nightmare when he is smuggled across the border and sold into slavery at a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles.

Jesús is thrust into a world of exploitation and despair, where survival hinges on enduring grueling work schedules and navigating the brutality of his captors. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the film chronicles the gripping tale of a boy caught in the brutal grasp of slavery and his relentless struggle to find Freedom for himself and the other children trapped in an old, dilapidated mansion.

Living in servitude to ruthless traffickers, Jesús, alongside fellow victims including the resilient Elena (Renata Vaca) and under the threat of the powerful trafficker El Jefe (Alfredo Castro), navigates a world of exploitation and despair. The courage and resilience of those fighting for their freedom are highlighted through gripping performances and action sequences, particularly by Golden Globe Nominee Diego Calva as Carlitos, a courageous co-worker who risks it all to fight against the traffickers.

The theme song, penned by hall-of-fame songwriter Linda Perry and performed by world-renowned Super Star and Artist Luis Fonsi, adds a layer of emotive depth. Fonsi, the voice behind “Despacito,” the most streamed song in history, lends his vocal prowess to the film, resonating with audiences globally.

Amidst the heart-wrenching drama, “City of Dreams” offers a cinematic experience that is nothing short of a masterpiece. Beautifully shot and skillfully edited, the film delivers social impact wrapped in a powerful true story, with action sequences that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The feature directorial debut of veteran producer Mohit Ramchandani, the film features a stellar ensemble cast led by newcomer Ari Lopez, whose mesmerizing performance is enhanced by the soul-stirring score of Academy Award Nominee Lisa Gerrard (Gladiator, Ali, Inside Man). The cinematography and musical score coalesce into a visual and emotional masterpiece, anchoring the film and mesmerizing audiences right up to the final frame.

Executive-produced by John Devaney and Academy Award-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), and produced by Sean Wolfington (Sound of Freedom), Jon Graham, Rufus Parker, and Matthew Diezel, City of Dreams shines a bright light on the dark underbelly of child slavery in America.

“City of Dreams” has garnered rave reviews, with a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% audience rating from Screen Engine, solidifying its status as a critical and audience favorite. “The reviews and recognition are great, but the ultimate accolade is the liberation of innocent children from slavery,” Wolfington remarked. “That’s our Oscar.”

“Sound of Freedom exposed us to the horrors of human trafficking,” said Ramchandani, the film’s director. “And City of Dreams shows us that it’s happening right here, in our backyard.”

Yalitza Aparicio of Roma expressed her admiration for the film, stating, “The script is incredible. It’s a movie that keeps you present, always wondering what’s going to happen next. I’m proud to be part of such an important and thought-provoking film.” Michael Phillips, the Academy Award and Palm D’Or winning producer of “Taxi Driver,” “The Sting” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” said, “This is an incredibly powerful and important film and one that everyone should be aware of.”

Acquired by Roadside Attractions, the studio behind several Academy Award winners, with passionate support from industry legends like Michael Phillips and Yalitza Aparicio, “City of Dreams” is positioned as a mission-driven movie championing box office and social impact. The team aims to emulate the success of “Sound of Freedom,” using strategies to raise awareness and inspire action against child trafficking and to liberate innocent children from slavery.

City of Dreams is seeking support from compassionate celebrities who want to promote the movie’s mission to protect and save children from the horrors of slavery. Many influential celebrities were behind the success of Sound of Freedom, including Elon Musk, Tony Robbins, Jewel, Dana White, Chuck Liddell, Jorge Masvidal, Mel Gibson, Alejandro Sanz, Enrique Santos, Pamela Silva, Maria Elena Salinas, Maria Celeste, Karolina Kurkova, Carlos Ponce, Yotuel Romero, Melky Jean, and Lauren Daigle, among others.

“This film is not only gripping entertainment but also a powerful catalyst for change,” said Luis Fonsi. “Latino children are the biggest victims of child trafficking. I’m committed to doing whatever I can to fight for the freedom of our children.”

The filmmakers are donating premieres to anti-trafficking organizations and hosting screenings for world leaders to mobilize support for the movie’s mission to eradicate child trafficking. The resonance of “City of Dreams” was noticed in Washington D.C., where plans are underway for a White House screening to coincide with the film’s release. Mark J. Biedlingmaier, Chief of Staff at the US Department of State, commended the filmmakers, stating, “Mo Ramchandani has done a masterful job… It is one of the most emotionally engaging films I have ever seen.”

Writer and director Mohit Ramchandani expressed his gratitude, stating, “The overwhelming response to ‘City of Dreams’ is deeply humbling. I make movies to move people, and I’m so grateful that it is impacting people in such a powerful way.”

“City of Dreams” is not just a movie; it’s a movement, a rallying cry for justice and compassion in a world plagued by exploitation and inequality. With its nationwide theatrical release on Labor Day, the film aims to ignite a movement that inspires change on a global scale, highlighting the resilience of the human spirit and calling to action against the injustices of child slave labor.