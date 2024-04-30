30th Birthday Bash: Donahue Peebles Celebrates at The Bath Club

Donahue Peebles, III, is Executive Vice President for premier commercial real estate development The Peebles Corporation. Widely recognized within the industry, he concurrently serves as Chairman and CEO of Legacy Real Estate Development, a residential real estate firm who crafts inclusive communities through sustainable housing solutions. Headquartered in Miami, Peebles’ private credit arm, Willowbrook Partners, was recently launched ahead of Donahue’s memorable birthday celebration.

Photo Credit: Myles Oliva

The vibrant event marked his 30th birthday with festivities at The Bath Club. Since the 1920s, The Bath Club has been renowned as a “beacon of quiet luxury” as the first private social club in the southeast region. Stepping into a promising new era, the “inclusively exclusive” club was purchased by his father, R. Donahue Peebles, who became the first African American member of the club and its current owner.

Photo Credit: Myles Oliva

Expanding the entertainment programming for members, Donahue’s birthday celebration was a showcase of remarkable nightlife. The extensive entertainment lineup presented DJs Blondesn Boots, DJ Don Hot, and DJ Nano. Esteemed guests included UFC Champion Colby Covington, influencer Aoki Lee Simmons, Love Island USA star Sher Suarez, model Brooke Lily Brazelton, and other models from Wilhelmina, Select, and Ford. Further, libations were courtesy of Armand de Brignac’s Ace of Spades Champagne. Donahue’s spirited event served as a notable celebration while showcasing the establishment’s continued success.