HB
Haute Partners | April 30, 2024

30th Birthday Bash: Donahue Peebles Celebrates at The Bath Club

Haute Partners | April 30, 2024
Kalena Phung
By Kalena Phung

Donahue Peebles, III, is Executive Vice President for premier commercial real estate development The Peebles Corporation. Widely recognized within the industry, he concurrently serves as Chairman and CEO of Legacy Real Estate Development, a residential real estate firm who crafts inclusive communities through sustainable housing solutions. Headquartered in Miami, Peebles’ private credit arm, Willowbrook Partners, was recently launched ahead of Donahue’s memorable birthday celebration. 

Donahue Peebles III and Aoki Lee Simmons at The Bath Club

Photo Credit: Myles Oliva

The vibrant event marked his 30th birthday with festivities at The Bath Club. Since the 1920s, The Bath Club has been renowned as a “beacon of quiet luxury” as the first private social club in the southeast region. Stepping into a promising new era, the “inclusively exclusive” club was purchased by his father, R. Donahue Peebles, who became the first African American member of the club and its current owner. 

Donahue Peebles III and Colby Covington at The Bath Club

Photo Credit: Myles Oliva

Expanding the entertainment programming for members, Donahue’s birthday celebration was a showcase of remarkable nightlife. The extensive entertainment lineup presented DJs Blondesn Boots, DJ Don Hot, and DJ Nano. Esteemed guests included UFC Champion Colby Covington, influencer Aoki Lee Simmons, Love Island USA star Sher Suarez, model Brooke Lily Brazelton, and other models from Wilhelmina, Select, and Ford. Further, libations were courtesy of Armand de Brignac’s Ace of Spades Champagne. Donahue’s spirited event served as a notable celebration while showcasing the establishment’s continued success. 

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

Latest Stories

  • Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
    Fashion

    Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

  • The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
    Fashion

    The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

  • Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
    City Guide

    Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

  • Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
    Fashion

    Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

  • Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
    Haute Beauty

    Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black