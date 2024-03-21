HB
News | March 21, 2024

The Longines Global Champions Tour: A Spectacle of Show Jumping Returns To Miami Beach

News | March 21, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour is making its much-anticipated return to Miami Beach from April 3rd to 6th, 2024, marking its eighth consecutive year in the United States. This premier event in the show jumping calendar invites spectators to witness Olympic-level equestrian prowess against the backdrop of the stunning South Beach.

Katrin Eckermann on Cala Mandia

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Longines

Dubbed the Formula 1 of show jumping, the event promises four exhilarating days where the sun, sea, and sport combine to create a spectacle unlike any other. Positioned on the sun-kissed shores of South Beach, the Longines Global Champions Tour offers breathtaking scenes as top riders and their majestic horses showcase their athleticism right on the beach.

As the second stop in a 15-leg worldwide competition, participants will vie for crucial points in the race for the overall Championship title, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the Miami Beach leg.

Understanding the diverse preferences of its audience, the event offers a range of ticket options, from the luxurious GC Lounge to an exclusive VIP section. The revamped GC Lounge promises covered, reserved seating for groups, alongside complimentary wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks, with an additional a la carte menu available for those desiring something more. Both one-day and four-day passes offer flexible options for attendance.

Katrin Eckermann, Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, and Maikel van der Vleuten

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Longines

For those seeking the pinnacle of seaside sophistication, the VIP Pass provides reserved seating for larger groups, direct views of the competition arena, full catering services, and a lifestyle experience second to none, ensuring every moment is imbued with exclusivity and luxury. The event is set to feature some of the globe’s most renowned riders, including Laura Kraut, Edwina Tops-Alexander, Georgina Bloomberg, Jessica Springsteen, and Ashlee Bond.

Hosted in front of Collins Park, from 21st to 22nd Street, this event invites spectators to immerse themselves in the world of elite show jumping, steps away from the Atlantic Ocean’s waves. For more information on this must-see event and to purchase tickets, click here.

