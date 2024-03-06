HB
The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Runways

Adrienne Faurote
The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Paris Fashion Week has officially closed the Fall/Winter 2024-25 season, on the heels of Milan, London, and New York. Per usual, Paris pulled out all of the stops, with some of the most highly-anticipated shows taking center stage — from Chemena Kamali’s first show as the Creative Director of Chloé to Nicolas Ghesquière celebrating his 10th year at Louis Vuitton. For the Fall/Winter 2024-25 season, several trends emerged, like the elongated tuxedo coat at Givenchy and Loewe, as well as a few trends in question, like is boho back? — so, ahead, we’re revealing some of the best looks that were spotted on the runway this season

LOUIS VUITTON

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

DIOR

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHANEL

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

CHLOE

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chloe

GIVENCHY

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

HERMÈS

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of

SAINT LAURENT

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

BALMAIN

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Balmain

CASABLANCA

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Casablanca

LOEWE

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Loewe

BALENCIAGA

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

MIU MIU

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu

MARINE SERRE

The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 RunwaysPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Marine Serre

