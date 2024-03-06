The Best Looks From The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Runways
Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL
Paris Fashion Week has officially closed the Fall/Winter 2024-25 season, on the heels of Milan, London, and New York. Per usual, Paris pulled out all of the stops, with some of the most highly-anticipated shows taking center stage — from Chemena Kamali’s first show as the Creative Director of Chloé to Nicolas Ghesquière celebrating his 10th year at Louis Vuitton. For the Fall/Winter 2024-25 season, several trends emerged, like the elongated tuxedo coat at Givenchy and Loewe, as well as a few trends in question, like is boho back? — so, ahead, we’re revealing some of the best looks that were spotted on the runway this season
LOUIS VUITTON
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
DIOR
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
CHANEL
Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL
CHLOE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chloe
GIVENCHY
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy
HERMÈS
Photo Credit: Courtesy of
SAINT LAURENT
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent
BALMAIN
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balmain
CASABLANCA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casablanca
LOEWE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loewe
BALENCIAGA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga
MIU MIU
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu
MARINE SERRE
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marine Serre
