News, Travel | March 27, 2024

For Those With A Need For Speed, Book This Roman Hotel’s Lamborghini Experience

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Manfredi Fine Hotels
Manfredi Lambo

Photo Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

With F1 setting the world on fire, speed-driven racecar experiences are becoming more and more dominant. And if you’re a superfan with a need for speed, you’re going to want to take full advantage of the all-new Lamborghini experience at Rome’s 5-star Palazzo Manfredi hotel.

Manfredi Fine HotelsPhoto Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

The property in of itself is a diamond. It’s housed in a 17th century residence just a stone’s throw from the Colosseum with just 12 rooms  two suites, and seven grand view suites for a truly intimate stay. Each merges the past and present through a clever mix of contemporary furnishings and works of art dating back to the 16th century. The hotel has continued to expand its luxurious offerings over the past couple of years, including the addition of new rooms and suites as well as the opening of The Court, a cocktail bar that doubles as an outdoor living room for guests and visitors and is the perfect place for an aperitif before dining at Michelin-starred Aroma Restaurant.

Manfredi Fine Hotels
Suite Palazzo Manfredi

Photo Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

So that’s what’s in store for the hotel. And now, for the Lamborghini experience. Those who book this particular will receive a Lamborghini Huracàn EVO rental to drive around Rome, overnight accommodations, complimentary breakfast on the Aroma restaurant terrace (situated at the top floor of Palazzo Manfredi and overlooking the Colosseum), a complimentary welcome aperitif at The Court, and a VIP arrival experience. Who would want to turn this down?

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
News

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles
News

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns To Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles over the weekend attended by new parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

