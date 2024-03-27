Photo Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

With F1 setting the world on fire, speed-driven racecar experiences are becoming more and more dominant. And if you’re a superfan with a need for speed, you’re going to want to take full advantage of the all-new Lamborghini experience at Rome’s 5-star Palazzo Manfredi hotel.

Photo Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

The property in of itself is a diamond. It’s housed in a 17th century residence just a stone’s throw from the Colosseum with just 12 rooms two suites, and seven grand view suites for a truly intimate stay. Each merges the past and present through a clever mix of contemporary furnishings and works of art dating back to the 16th century. The hotel has continued to expand its luxurious offerings over the past couple of years, including the addition of new rooms and suites as well as the opening of The Court, a cocktail bar that doubles as an outdoor living room for guests and visitors and is the perfect place for an aperitif before dining at Michelin-starred Aroma Restaurant.

Photo Credit: Manfredi Fine Hotels

So that’s what’s in store for the hotel. And now, for the Lamborghini experience. Those who book this particular will receive a Lamborghini Huracàn EVO rental to drive around Rome, overnight accommodations, complimentary breakfast on the Aroma restaurant terrace (situated at the top floor of Palazzo Manfredi and overlooking the Colosseum), a complimentary welcome aperitif at The Court, and a VIP arrival experience. Who would want to turn this down?