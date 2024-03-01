Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Set amongst the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, Loro Piana has announced their inaugural partnership and participation at The I.C.E. St. Moritz, The International Concours of Elegance – one of the most eagerly awaited winter events for automotive connoisseurs and enthusiasts around the world. This partnership reaffirms and cements Loro Piana’s long-term commitment to craftsmanship in the world of classic cars.

Since 2020, The I.C.E. St. Moritz has been counted among the Diamond Events of Engadin St. Moritz Tourism AG has created an unprecedented space in the world of Concours d’élégance: a seamless blend of art and sport, both static and dynamic in a unique location. Taking place on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, the event hosts more than fifty unique cars, one of them being an original 1923 Bugatti Brescia T23 16 Valvole. The Maison has held a long and special connection to the world of elegant cars, an affinity dating back to 1987 when the Loro Piana Classic Car Team was founded by a group of collectors and enthusiasts. The crews competed in the most prestigious Italian and international regularity rallies. The drivers have represented the Maison in the Mille Miglia, the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti, the Winter Marathon, and the 1000 Miglia in Argentina.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

One of their Icon pieces is the Roadster Jacket, which was designed for driving and is dedicated to speed, elegance, and performance. The jacket first launched back in 2004 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este. In honor of its 20th anniversary, the piece has been reimagined in a special edition for the I.C.E. St. Moritz. Fifty pieces of the revamped Roadster will be exclusively available only at the Loro Piana St. Moritz store while the winners of the 2024 International Concours of Elegance will all receive an exclusive navy blue Roadster, which happens to be the official color of The I.C.E. St. Moritz, to wear during the prize ceremony.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

A Buggati Bescia T23 from 1925 will sit on display in the Loro Piana lounge customized in the Maison’s fabric, the same used to produce the limited edition Roadster jacket. The boutique will transport its guests to a luxury winter escape with one of the windows showcasing a miniature winter landscape inspired by the prestigious event, celebrating the automotive show. Miniature collectible cars, some handmade, racing in the snow-covered mountains, surrounded by trees and skiers give off the contemporary allure of the lifestyle event for the guests.