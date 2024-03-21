Photo Credit: Lilly’s Club

Lilly’s Club is back for a third year to turn the Monaco Grand Prix into the most extravagant experience possible. This year, from May 23 to May 26, that includes a VIP Baccarat lounge in celebration of the brand’s 260th anniversary, a caviar bump concierge, and a personal in-club butler, among other opulent offerings.

Photo Credit: Lilly’s Club

For those unfamiliar, Lilly’s Club is an over-the-top luxury pop-up nightclub, hitting F1 events around the world.The club was designed to act as a luxury playground where the world’s most influential performers and art lovers can escape and celebrate through music.

Photo Credit: Lilly’s Club

As always, there will also be over-the-top performances galore. In its past two years, the club (located at the Fairmont Monte Carlo), has seen the likes of Rick Ross, French Montana, Marco Carola, and Travis Scott. This year, New York-based DJ duo the Martinez Brothers are confirmed for opening night. Rampa from Keinemusik will also be performing.

Photo Credit: Lilly’s Club

And, as can be expected, the club offers an array of luxurious amenities. These include Blade-provided helicopter transfers, personal butlers, concierge services, full chauffeur services, and access to private jet fleets, ensuring every need is met. Additionally, Lilly’s provides the best seats at the race, offering exclusive suite experiences with direct views of the Grand Prix from the Fairmont.

Photo Credit: Locomotive74/Shutterstock.com