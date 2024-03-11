Haute Living’s Top 3 Favorite Beauty Looks from the Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars, one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, not only celebrates outstanding cinematic achievements but also showcases the latest trends in fashion and beauty. This year, three leading ladies stole the spotlight with their stunning beauty looks at the 96th Academy Awards. Let’s delve into the details of how America Ferrera, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie stole the spotlight at the 2024 Oscar awards.

America Ferrera

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark Von Holden / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The ‘Barbie’ star who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, America Ferrera, turned heads with a look that was nothing short of “fresh, flawless, and powerful.” Makeup artist Linda Hay wielded her creative prowess, relying on the iconic CoverGirl products to achieve radiant elegance.

To achieve Ferrera’s glowing complexion, Hay used Clean Fresh Skin Milk in Medium, Clean Invisible Concealer in Light Beige, and Clean Invisible Pressed Powder in Classic Beige. The TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush in Love Me and TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer in Sunset Glitz were expertly applied to highlight Ferrera’s natural beauty.

Hay turned to the eyes, extending Ferrera’s lashes with the Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara in Black. The Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette in Shimmering Beige + Dreamy Pink and Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in Espresso added depth and definition to the eyes. To accentuate her eyebrows, Linda used CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Brow Nano Brow Liner Pencil and Clean Fresh Brow Filler Pomade Pencil, both in Dark Brown.

The finishing touch was the application of CoverGirl’s Outlast Lipstain in Sugey Girl, completing a look that radiated confidence and sophistication.

Emma Stone

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Baker / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress award for ‘Poor Things,’ embraced the 2024 makeup trend of monochromatic beauty, showcasing a stunning pale pink look expertly curated by her go-to makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin.

Stone’s signature pale pink face beat was complemented by the unreleased Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm, debuting on April 4. Goodwin took the monochromatic theme further, extending it to Stone’s cheeks, lips, and even her nails, creating a cohesive and elegant appearance.

Hairstylist Mara Rozsak played a crucial role in enhancing Stone’s overall allure, opting for bouncy curls achieved with Velcro rollers and the ghd Curve Soft Curling Iron. Rozsak’s own ROZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil added a healthy shine to the luscious waves, enhancing the overall red carpet allure.

Stone’s Oscars red carpet look was undoubtedly an ode to the character that earned her the nomination, celebrating the essence of Bella Baxter with a modern twist.

Margot Robbie

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nick Agro / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff collaborated with Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein to harmonize Margot Robbie’s makeup with her stunning espresso-colored dress.

To achieve a seamless look, Dubroff applied Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intemporelle, perfectly complementing Robbie’s nude-colored nails adorned with Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Légende.

Dubroff then ventured into the eyes, creating an espresso-colored ‘kitten liner’ look. Chanel’s Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Espresso framed the lash line, while Le Liner de Chanel Liquid Eyeliner High Precision Longwear in Ultra Brun was applied on top for long-lasting perfection.

The result was a rich brown masterpiece that complemented Robbie’s ensemble, ensuring she stood out on the Oscars red carpet.