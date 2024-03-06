HB
Haute Scene | March 6, 2024

Casa Matilda Hosts Unforgettable Evening for Haute Leaders Dinner

Haute Scene | March 6, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

In the heart of Miami Beach’s South of Fifth Neighborhood, a seamless convergence of culinary talent and tradition unfolded as Casa Matilda played host to the exclusive Haute Leaders dinner. Nestled in the vibrant heart of this lively neighborhood, Casa Matilda is more than just a restaurant; it’s an immersive experience where the richness of Mexican cuisine meets the finesse of artistry.

Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Guest, Dr. Georges Samaha, and Dr. Mario Samaha

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Casa Matilda Dining Room

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

As guests entered the enchanting realm of Casa Matilda, they were greeted by an ambiance that seamlessly blended tradition and modernity. The décor celebrated life, heritage, and the fine art of dining, setting the stage for an extraordinary evening. The Haute Leaders dinner brought together a select group of individuals, each a luminary in their respective fields. Among the distinguished attendees were members of Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks.

Guest and Lana Mar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The guest list included Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Liz Lam, Lana Mar, Melissa Barragan, Deb Wysocki, Aimee Deupi, Krystian Stensby, Dr. Mario Samaha, Dr. Georges Samaha, Tadia Silva, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Amanda Wysocki, Priscilla Haisley, and Stefano Balli, among others.

Deb Wysocki and Amanda Wysocki

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Mexican Ceviche

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The evening commenced with a gastronomic expedition curated by Casa Matilda’s expert chefs, featuring a symphony of flavors that showcased the restaurant’s commitment to excellence. The menu, a reflection of creativity and expertise, boasted an array of delights that tantalized the taste buds and left a lasting impression on the discerning palates of the Haute Leaders. From the refreshing Salmon Tiradito and vibrant Mexican Ceviche to the enticing Watermelon Feta Salad and succulent Wagyu Sliders, each course was an indication of the chef’s dedication to delivering a dining escapade that transcended expectations.

Andrea Gutierrez and Dr. Daniel Careaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

As the night continued, guests indulged in the rich and complex flavors of Mushroom Truffle Risotto, savored the mouthwatering Organic Boneless Pibil Chicken, and delighted in the robustness of the Prime Skirt Steak. The plate was a canvas of culinary creativity, adorned with Grilled Vegetables, Truffle Mac & Cheese, and a decadent finale in the form of the Tres Leches Cake. The carefully curated menu showcased the diversity of Casa Matilda’s offerings but also served as a testament to the thoughtful selection and expertise behind each dish.

Organic Boneless Pibil Chicken

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guest, Tadia Silva, and Priscilla Haisley

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Casa Matilda proved once again that it is not just a meal; captivating the senses and transporting diners to a world of unique flavors. The Haute Leaders dinner at Casa Matilda was a celebration of eminence, proving to be another memorable chapter in the prestigious Haute Leaders series.

Aimee Deupi and Krystian Stensby

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Menu at Casa Matilda

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Gary Hennes and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Dr. Georges Samaha and Dr. Mario Samaha

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Related Articles

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

Latest Story

  • From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
    News

    From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

  • The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
    Haute Partners

    The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

  • How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
    News

    How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

  • Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
    Fashion

    Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Related Articles

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black