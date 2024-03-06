Casa Matilda Hosts Unforgettable Evening for Haute Leaders Dinner

In the heart of Miami Beach’s South of Fifth Neighborhood, a seamless convergence of culinary talent and tradition unfolded as Casa Matilda played host to the exclusive Haute Leaders dinner. Nestled in the vibrant heart of this lively neighborhood, Casa Matilda is more than just a restaurant; it’s an immersive experience where the richness of Mexican cuisine meets the finesse of artistry.

As guests entered the enchanting realm of Casa Matilda, they were greeted by an ambiance that seamlessly blended tradition and modernity. The décor celebrated life, heritage, and the fine art of dining, setting the stage for an extraordinary evening. The Haute Leaders dinner brought together a select group of individuals, each a luminary in their respective fields. Among the distinguished attendees were members of Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks.

The guest list included Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Liz Lam, Lana Mar, Melissa Barragan, Deb Wysocki, Aimee Deupi, Krystian Stensby, Dr. Mario Samaha, Dr. Georges Samaha, Tadia Silva, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Amanda Wysocki, Priscilla Haisley, and Stefano Balli, among others.

The evening commenced with a gastronomic expedition curated by Casa Matilda’s expert chefs, featuring a symphony of flavors that showcased the restaurant’s commitment to excellence. The menu, a reflection of creativity and expertise, boasted an array of delights that tantalized the taste buds and left a lasting impression on the discerning palates of the Haute Leaders. From the refreshing Salmon Tiradito and vibrant Mexican Ceviche to the enticing Watermelon Feta Salad and succulent Wagyu Sliders, each course was an indication of the chef’s dedication to delivering a dining escapade that transcended expectations.

As the night continued, guests indulged in the rich and complex flavors of Mushroom Truffle Risotto, savored the mouthwatering Organic Boneless Pibil Chicken, and delighted in the robustness of the Prime Skirt Steak. The plate was a canvas of culinary creativity, adorned with Grilled Vegetables, Truffle Mac & Cheese, and a decadent finale in the form of the Tres Leches Cake. The carefully curated menu showcased the diversity of Casa Matilda’s offerings but also served as a testament to the thoughtful selection and expertise behind each dish.

Casa Matilda proved once again that it is not just a meal; captivating the senses and transporting diners to a world of unique flavors. The Haute Leaders dinner at Casa Matilda was a celebration of eminence, proving to be another memorable chapter in the prestigious Haute Leaders series.

