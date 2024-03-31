HB
Celebrities, Fashion | March 31, 2024

Alex Cooper Stars In The New Skims Bridal Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion | March 31, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Alex Cooper Stars In The New Skims Bridal CampaignPhoto Credit: Ellen von Unwerth

Kim Kardashian has tapped Alex Cooper to star in Skims’ new bridal campaign ahead of the podcaster’s own nuptials. Shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, the campaign celebrates the return of the brand’s beloved Wedding Shop capsule with opulence and glamor showcasing Cooper in feminine lace intimates, romantic corsets, and chic dresses. With a subtle nod to the alluring and iconic Vegas brides of the ’60s, Cooper channels a Bardot-inspired look as she playfully poses alongside her fiancé, Matt Kaplan, in a vibrant hotel and wedding chapel complete with neon lights. 

“I’ve always loved Skims, and I was so excited when they asked me to star in the campaign. Skims Wedding Shop is coming at the perfect moment, and to be a part of the launch ahead of my own wedding makes it such an extra fun celebration,” shared Cooper. “The Wedding Shop collections are beautiful, and I can’t wait to wear so many of the pieces during my wedding weekend and on my honeymoon.”

Alex Cooper Stars In The New Skims Bridal CampaignPhoto Credit: Ellen von Unwerth

Charting as the #1 female podcaster globally, Cooper has solidified herself as a major force when it comes to cultural relevance, enlisting high-profile talent as guests on her massively successful podcast, Call Her Daddy, including the likes of Skims alumni like Heidi Klum, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton. A seamless pairing, Cooper serves as the ideal bride for Skims to partner with. “We wanted to announce the Wedding Shop with a real bride-to-be, and Alex is the perfect person for this Campaign,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “I can’t wait to see how Alex and all of our customers style our collections during their wedding events. For Skims to be a small part of these big life moments for our customers is so exciting.”

The Wedding Shop capsule collection captures everything a bride needs for her wedding day and beyond. It includes cotton packs ideal for bridesmaid gifts, elegant getting-ready sets, and romantic intimates for the honeymoon. Skims presents an unparalleled selection of bridal must-haves. Additionally, the brand is launching luxurious silky sleepwear and boxers for men for the first time, allowing grooms to experience opulence in loungewear.

