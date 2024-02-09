Uniting Against Heart Disease: Florida Blue’s David Wagner to Lead 2024 Broward Heart Walk

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association stands as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. In South Florida, where cardiovascular disease remains a prominent cause of mortality, David Wagner, the South Florida Market President at Florida Blue, is spearheading a collaborative effort with the American Heart Association to combat this health crisis. Wagner has taken on the role of chairperson for the 2024 Broward Heart Walk, a community campaign designed to mobilize local businesses and their employees in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“As someone who has witnessed the profound impact of stroke on my own family, I understand the urgent need for the lifesaving funds of the American Heart Association,” said Wagner. “Our mission at Florida Blue is to help people and communities achieve better health. so it was easy for me to stand alongside this organization in efforts to save and improve lives. Leading the Heart Walk is a real honor for me.”

As the chairperson of the Heart Walk, Wagner will lead a team of executives from Broward County to enlist companies and organizations to participate in the event, scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at Nova Southeastern University. The leadership team will work towards raising funds for the American Heart Association while engaging in meaningful conversations about employee health, corporate involvement, community health, and overall community transformation.

Joining Wagner on the Heart Walk Executive Leadership Cabinet are distinguished individuals from various sectors, including Akin Ayodele (Gallagher), Ryan Case (Rick Case Automotive Group), Alex Espinosa (Cleveland Clinic Florida), Robert Fernandez (Stiles), Andrew Koenig (CITY Furniture), Jeff Petak (One Beat Medical), Brian Mumme (B&I Contractors), Ryan Shea (Right Management), Bob Swindell (Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance), Scott Wester (Memorial Healthcare System), and Giancarlo Zuniga (Truist).

“We are incredibly grateful for these leaders who are stepping up to move the needle when it comes to heart disease and stroke,” said Marisol Garcia, executive director of the American Heart Association Greater Miami/Fort Lauderdale market. “Through the various Heart Challenge initiatives, we can drive maximum impact through employee engagement and corporate fundraising. Together, we can save lives right here in Broward County.”

Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable, and lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and stress management play crucial roles in overall well-being. The Heart Challenge™, a key component of this initiative, provides resources, tools, and activities to support the mental and physical well-being of both employers and employees.

This year’s Heart Walk sponsors include prominent names such as CITY Furniture, Florida Blue, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Memorial Healthcare System, Rick Case Automotive, and many others. The diverse range of sponsors reflects the community’s collective commitment to promoting heart health.

