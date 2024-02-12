Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com

Don’t get jealous— get excited! Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos are slated to open a new rooftop restaurant and bar at Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion mixed-use development in Miami’s urban core, next year.

Villa One Tequila Gardens will serve as a passport to the heart of Mexico, offering an intimate outdoor oasis spanning 12,294 square feet of rooftop space atop the 27-acre mixed-use development’s ‘Jewel Box’ retail building at 150 NE 8th Street.

The forthcoming concept is designed to captivate visitors with its luxurious ambiance, inspired by the vibrant colors and textures of Mexico. With a raw bar, tequila tasting room serving over 150 tequilas and mezcals, paired with Baja-style Mexican bites, and an intimate speakeasy from a soon-to-be announced nightlife brand, every corner of the rooftop retreat will immerse guests in an unforgettable experience. This will be the brand’s fourth location alongside Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles (opening soon).

As designed by KOM Studio, an international architecture and design firm established in Mexico City, Villa One Tequila Gardens will immerse guests in the Mexican lifestyle and its pure essence with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields, and accent walls with neon signs.

