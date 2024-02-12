HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 12, 2024

Nick Jonas & John Varvatos To Open Rooftop Tequila Bar At Miami Worldcenter

Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Villa One
Designer John Varvatos (L) and singer Nick Jonas

Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com
Don’t get jealous— get excited! Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos are slated to open a new rooftop restaurant and bar at Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion mixed-use development in Miami’s urban core, next year.  

Villa One Tequila Gardens at Miami Worldcenter Photo Credit: KOM Studio

Villa One Tequila Gardens will serve as a passport to the heart of Mexico, offering an intimate outdoor oasis spanning 12,294 square feet of rooftop space atop the 27-acre mixed-use development’s ‘Jewel Box’ retail building at 150 NE 8th Street.

Villa One Tequila Gardens at Miami Worldcenter Photo Credit: KOM Studio

The forthcoming concept is designed to captivate visitors with its luxurious ambiance, inspired by the vibrant colors and textures of Mexico. With a raw bar, tequila tasting room serving over 150 tequilas and mezcals, paired with Baja-style Mexican bites, and an intimate speakeasy from a soon-to-be announced nightlife brand, every corner of the rooftop retreat will immerse guests in an unforgettable experience. This will be the brand’s fourth location alongside Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles (opening soon).

Villa One Tequila Gardens at Miami Worldcenter Photo Credit: KOM Studio

As designed by KOM Studio, an international architecture and design firm established in Mexico City, Villa One Tequila Gardens will immerse guests in the Mexican lifestyle and its pure essence with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields, and accent walls with neon signs.

Villa One Tequila Gardens at Miami Worldcenter Photo Credit: KOM Studio

 

Related Articles

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

Latest Stories

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

  • Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
    Ambassador

    Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black