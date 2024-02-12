Nick Jonas & John Varvatos To Open Rooftop Tequila Bar At Miami Worldcenter
Photo Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com
Don’t get jealous— get excited! Nick Jonas and menswear designer John Varvatos are slated to open a new rooftop restaurant and bar at Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion mixed-use development in Miami’s urban core, next year.
Photo Credit: KOM Studio
Villa One Tequila Gardens will serve as a passport to the heart of Mexico, offering an intimate outdoor oasis spanning 12,294 square feet of rooftop space atop the 27-acre mixed-use development’s ‘Jewel Box’ retail building at 150 NE 8th Street.
Photo Credit: KOM Studio
The forthcoming concept is designed to captivate visitors with its luxurious ambiance, inspired by the vibrant colors and textures of Mexico. With a raw bar, tequila tasting room serving over 150 tequilas and mezcals, paired with Baja-style Mexican bites, and an intimate speakeasy from a soon-to-be announced nightlife brand, every corner of the rooftop retreat will immerse guests in an unforgettable experience. This will be the brand’s fourth location alongside Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles (opening soon).
Photo Credit: KOM Studio
As designed by KOM Studio, an international architecture and design firm established in Mexico City, Villa One Tequila Gardens will immerse guests in the Mexican lifestyle and its pure essence with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields, and accent walls with neon signs.
Photo Credit: KOM Studio
Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
This week's cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.
Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.
The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we've curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.
Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.
Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there's no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.
