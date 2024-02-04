HB
Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024

Michael B. Jordan + Rich Kleiman Host Boardroom x Legacy Brunch

Haute Scene, News | February 4, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Boardroom & Legacy Classic
Spike Lee and Michael B. Jordan

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy ClassicActor/producer/director/entrepreneur Michael B. Jordan and Rich Kleiman, CEO of Boardroom, the media brand he co-founded with Kevin Durant, hosted the “Boardroom x Legacy Brunch” as part of Jordan’s annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic weekend.

Boardroom & Legacy Classic
Ronnie Fieg, Spike Lee, and Victor Cruz

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy Classic

Held at Zero Bond in New York, an intimate group of 50 gathered for an exclusive, invite-only sit down brunch featuring informal conversations led by Jordan and Kleiman. A select group of HBCU alumni looking to further their careers and build out their networks met with esteemed NYC executives, founders and personalities in sports, entertainment and business. Attendees included filmmaker Spike Lee, Thrive Global CEO and The Huffington Post Founder Arianna Huffington, American Express CEO Anré Williams, Lazard President Ray McGuire, former NFL athlete and Goldman Sachs Managing Director Justin Tuck, former NFL athlete Victor Cruz, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Andrew Sorkin, radio personalities Angie Martinez and Ebro Darden, Primetime Partners Co-Founder and Chairperson Alan Patricof, rapper Fabolous, designer Ronnie Fieg, artist and designer KAWS, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, Apollo Partner Reed Rayman, Tribeca Enterprises co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, and Zero Bond Founder Scott Sartiano. The discussion empowered the HBCU alumni through unparalleled access to some of the most successful and influential professionals in NYC.

Boardroom & Legacy Classic
Michael B. Jordan and Rich Kleiman

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy Classic

“The kernel of the idea for the Legacy Classic came from watching the Maui Invitational. I wanted to create that environment and chemistry with HBCU culture and bring it back to my hometown of Newark,” said Michael B. Jordan. “With rooms like this, we can bridge the gap between the HBCU community and the corporate world to find new opportunities.” Kleiman added, “We wanted to create a room for networking and community. During my career, my education has come from the people I’ve met along the way. This room is a vehicle for people to meet, share their story, and make a genuine connection with someone new.”

Boardroom & Legacy Classic
KAWS

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy Classic

“I’m a proud third generation Morehouse man,” said Spike Lee. “You have to remember – Black schools were formed because we weren’t allowed at white colleges and universities. We must support the institutions that supported us and got us where we needed to go when we were shunned by everywhere else.”

Boardroom & Legacy Classic
Arianna Huffington

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy Classic

The event was held in partnership with SEEN (Sports & Entertainment Equity Network), an organization supporting Black and Brown professionals in sports & entertainment. The brunch fits into the mission of the weekend’s third annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a one-day double-header featuring four of the top HBCU basketball teams in the country. Brought to life by Michael B. Jordan’s dedication to HBCUs and being a force for positive change in his hometown of Newark, NJ, the event’s programming highlights HBCU lifestyle and culture. Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will support organizations focused on advancing Black educational institutions and the local Newark community. ​

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

Latest Stories

  • Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
    Entrepreneur

    Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black