Michael B. Jordan + Rich Kleiman Host Boardroom x Legacy Brunch

Photo Credit: Boardroom & Legacy ClassicActor/producer/director/entrepreneur Michael B. Jordan and Rich Kleiman, CEO of Boardroom, the media brand he co-founded with Kevin Durant, hosted the “Boardroom x Legacy Brunch” as part of Jordan’s annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic weekend.

Held at Zero Bond in New York, an intimate group of 50 gathered for an exclusive, invite-only sit down brunch featuring informal conversations led by Jordan and Kleiman. A select group of HBCU alumni looking to further their careers and build out their networks met with esteemed NYC executives, founders and personalities in sports, entertainment and business. Attendees included filmmaker Spike Lee, Thrive Global CEO and The Huffington Post Founder Arianna Huffington, American Express CEO Anré Williams, Lazard President Ray McGuire, former NFL athlete and Goldman Sachs Managing Director Justin Tuck, former NFL athlete Victor Cruz, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Andrew Sorkin, radio personalities Angie Martinez and Ebro Darden, Primetime Partners Co-Founder and Chairperson Alan Patricof, rapper Fabolous, designer Ronnie Fieg, artist and designer KAWS, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, Apollo Partner Reed Rayman, Tribeca Enterprises co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, and Zero Bond Founder Scott Sartiano. The discussion empowered the HBCU alumni through unparalleled access to some of the most successful and influential professionals in NYC.

“The kernel of the idea for the Legacy Classic came from watching the Maui Invitational. I wanted to create that environment and chemistry with HBCU culture and bring it back to my hometown of Newark,” said Michael B. Jordan. “With rooms like this, we can bridge the gap between the HBCU community and the corporate world to find new opportunities.” Kleiman added, “We wanted to create a room for networking and community. During my career, my education has come from the people I’ve met along the way. This room is a vehicle for people to meet, share their story, and make a genuine connection with someone new.”

“I’m a proud third generation Morehouse man,” said Spike Lee. “You have to remember – Black schools were formed because we weren’t allowed at white colleges and universities. We must support the institutions that supported us and got us where we needed to go when we were shunned by everywhere else.”

The event was held in partnership with SEEN (Sports & Entertainment Equity Network), an organization supporting Black and Brown professionals in sports & entertainment. The brunch fits into the mission of the weekend’s third annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a one-day double-header featuring four of the top HBCU basketball teams in the country. Brought to life by Michael B. Jordan’s dedication to HBCUs and being a force for positive change in his hometown of Newark, NJ, the event’s programming highlights HBCU lifestyle and culture. Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will support organizations focused on advancing Black educational institutions and the local Newark community. ​