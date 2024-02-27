Jae Cho Presents ‘Little Versailles In Potomac’: A Modern Castle Of Elegance And Innovation

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

Real estate Broker Jae Cho, with a seasoned background in land development and luxury homes, proudly presents the magnificent ‘Little Versailles in Potomac‘ – a testament to architectural grandeur and modern sophistication.

In the prestigious enclave of Potomac, Maryland, a new marvel of modern architecture and design emerges—affectionately dubbed “Little Versailles.” This exquisite mansion, completed in 2020, redefines luxury living, offering a rare combination of innovation, opulence, and comfort in a setting that echoes the grandeur of historic European estates.

Spanning an impressive 17,345 square feet, this Beaux-Arts architectural masterpiece is situated on a nearly two-acre lot, nestled in a secure cul-de-sac. Despite its grand size, the mansion exudes a welcoming atmosphere, harmonizing grandeur with homeliness. Each room bathes in natural light, creating a bright and inviting ambiance. The meticulously designed interiors feature custom plaster moldings with gold leaf accents, Italian marble flooring throughout, and a dramatic Y-shaped curved staircase that anchors the grand foyer.

The heart of this home lies in its thoughtful details and unmatched quality. The owner spared no expense, selecting the finest materials to construct this modern “Castle.” The mansion boasts high ceilings—12 feet on the main level and 11 feet on the upper and lower levels—enhancing its majestic feel. The heated marble floors in key areas, including the family room and recreation room, add a touch of warmth during the colder months.

Health and recreation are paramount in this residence. An indoor heated swimming pool, dry sauna, and steam shower promote an active, healthy lifestyle year-round. The gourmet kitchen, adorned with Italian cabinetry and marble countertops, features top-of-the-line Wolf, Sub Zero, and Miele appliances. A catering kitchen on the main level ensures entertaining is effortless and elegant.

Comfort and luxury extend to the living spaces, including two owner suites—one on the main level and another on the upper level. Each of the large bedroom suites includes a sitting room, wet bar, and en suite full bath. The mansion’s lower level is an entertainment haven, with a large wet bar, wine storage, spacious recreation room, and a state-of-the-art home theater.

The property’s exterior is as remarkable as its interior. Professional hardscaping and landscaping, complete with lighting, enhance the estate’s beauty. A wide, double-gated security entry leads to a courtyard driveway with a water fountain and stone portico entry. The rear terrace, equipped with a commercial-grade outdoor kitchen and fireplace, offers an ideal setting for alfresco dining and gatherings.

“Luxury” is redefined at Little Versailles in Potomac. With its close proximity to Washington DC and the Congressional Country Club, this mansion is more than a home—it’s a statement of unparalleled elegance and modern innovation. For those who seek the very best, this property is not just an opportunity; it’s the embodiment of a dream realized.

About Jae Cho:

Jae Cho, an Associate Broker and Team Leader of MetroHome of Compass, has built a reputable career in luxury real estate since 1986, marked by dedication and a deep understanding of the industry. His extensive experience, encompassing over three decades, spans residential and commercial real estate in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Jae’s membership in the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club and recognition as a Top Producer attest to his professional achievements and commitment to excellence in real estate.

Jae is committed to guiding his clients through the intricacies of the luxury property market, ensuring they find not just a property but a home that aligns with their aspirations and lifestyle needs.

