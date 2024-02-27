HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 27, 2024

Jae Cho Presents ‘Little Versailles In Potomac’: A Modern Castle Of Elegance And Innovation

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 27, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

Real estate Broker Jae Cho, with a seasoned background in land development and luxury homes, proudly presents the magnificent Little Versailles in Potomac – a testament to architectural grandeur and modern sophistication.

In the prestigious enclave of Potomac, Maryland, a new marvel of modern architecture and design emerges—affectionately dubbed “Little Versailles.” This exquisite mansion, completed in 2020, redefines luxury living, offering a rare combination of innovation, opulence, and comfort in a setting that echoes the grandeur of historic European estates.

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

Spanning an impressive 17,345 square feet, this Beaux-Arts architectural masterpiece is situated on a nearly two-acre lot, nestled in a secure cul-de-sac. Despite its grand size, the mansion exudes a welcoming atmosphere, harmonizing grandeur with homeliness. Each room bathes in natural light, creating a bright and inviting ambiance. The meticulously designed interiors feature custom plaster moldings with gold leaf accents, Italian marble flooring throughout, and a dramatic Y-shaped curved staircase that anchors the grand foyer.

The heart of this home lies in its thoughtful details and unmatched quality. The owner spared no expense, selecting the finest materials to construct this modern “Castle.” The mansion boasts high ceilings—12 feet on the main level and 11 feet on the upper and lower levels—enhancing its majestic feel. The heated marble floors in key areas, including the family room and recreation room, add a touch of warmth during the colder months.

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

Health and recreation are paramount in this residence. An indoor heated swimming pool, dry sauna, and steam shower promote an active, healthy lifestyle year-round. The gourmet kitchen, adorned with Italian cabinetry and marble countertops, features top-of-the-line Wolf, Sub Zero, and Miele appliances. A catering kitchen on the main level ensures entertaining is effortless and elegant.

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

Comfort and luxury extend to the living spaces, including two owner suites—one on the main level and another on the upper level. Each of the large bedroom suites includes a sitting room, wet bar, and en suite full bath. The mansion’s lower level is an entertainment haven, with a large wet bar, wine storage, spacious recreation room, and a state-of-the-art home theater.

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

The property’s exterior is as remarkable as its interior. Professional hardscaping and landscaping, complete with lighting, enhance the estate’s beauty. A wide, double-gated security entry leads to a courtyard driveway with a water fountain and stone portico entry. The rear terrace, equipped with a commercial-grade outdoor kitchen and fireplace, offers an ideal setting for alfresco dining and gatherings.

Photo Credit: Jae Cho

“Luxury” is redefined at Little Versailles in Potomac. With its close proximity to Washington DC and the Congressional Country Club, this mansion is more than a home—it’s a statement of unparalleled elegance and modern innovation. For those who seek the very best, this property is not just an opportunity; it’s the embodiment of a dream realized.

About Jae Cho:

Jae Cho, an Associate Broker and Team Leader of MetroHome of Compass, has built a reputable career in luxury real estate since 1986, marked by dedication and a deep understanding of the industry. His extensive experience, encompassing over three decades, spans residential and commercial real estate in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Jae’s membership in the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club and recognition as a Top Producer attest to his professional achievements and commitment to excellence in real estate.

Jae is committed to guiding his clients through the intricacies of the luxury property market, ensuring they find not just a property but a home that aligns with their aspirations and lifestyle needs.

Written in partnership with NewsWorthy Homes

Related Articles

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations
Travel

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations

By Laura Schreffler

Check out the festive collaborations between Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada at the New York City EDITION properties.

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

Latest Stories

  • The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations
    Travel

    The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations

  • MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
    Haute Scene

    MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

  • Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
    Haute Scene

    Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

  • The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
    Fashion

    The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

  • Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
    Top Main Featured News

    Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations
Travel

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

Trending Articles

Related Articles

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations
Travel

The EDITION NYC Properties Partner With Hillary Taymour Of Collina Strada For Festive Holiday Installations

By Laura Schreffler

Check out the festive collaborations between Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada at the New York City EDITION properties.

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black