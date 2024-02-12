HB
Haute Scene, News | February 11, 2024

Inside The Hautest Parties Of Super Bowl Weekend In Sin City

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
TACO BELL PRESENTS H.WOOD HOMECOMING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH REVOLVE
Future

Photo Credit: BFA

Super Bowl weekend in Sin City was still an epic time — even without Taylor Swift. Check out the hottest events of the weekend below!

The h.wood Group’s Hollywood Homecoming

Brittany Mahomes at the h.wood Group’s Super Bowl party

Photo Credit: BFA
On Friday, February 9th, The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment kicked off the big game weekend in Las Vegas with an epic first night of h.wood Homecoming in a custom built 45,000 square foot megastructure in partnership with REVOLVE. The evening was headlined by David Guetta and Future, who’s performance featured a surprise DJ set by none other than Travis Scott. Guetta wrapped up the night with the nostalgic hit “I Got a Feeling” as The Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am danced along beside the booth.

Other VIPs in attendance included: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Alix Earle, Braxton Barrios, Tyga, Shaina Shaik, Odell Beckham Jr., David Dobrik, Brittany Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes, Sam Hartman, Johnny Manziel, Joe Burrow, The Chainsmokers, LP Giobbi, Zack Bia, Devonte Adams, Morgan Riddle, Zay Flowers, Robert Griffin III, Alex Bregman, Trey McBride, Karrueche Tran, Justin Jefferson, Joe Jenkins, Kat Stickler, Suede Brooks, Kayla Simmons, Jeffery Ross, TJ Ward, Sophie Flay, Sebastian Topete, Ronnie Singh, Carter Gregory, Adin Ross, Cameron Jordan, Raissa Gerona, Brian Toll, John Terzian, and more.

Shaq's Funhouse
Shaquille O’Neal attends Shaq’s Funhouse

Photo Credit: Medium Rare
On Friday night, Shaquille O’Neal hosted a carnival-themed music festival – Shaq’s Fun House — at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Along with stellar live performances from Lil’ Wayne, Diplo, and the big man himself, DJ DIESEL aka Shaq, many celebs stopped by to celebrate the weekend with Shaq, including Ciara, Russell Wilson, Guy Fieri, Daymond John, Nate Diaz, Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Casey Affleck, The Chainsmokers, Fat Joe, E-40, Flo Rida, Shane Gillis, Bill Burr, Flavor Flav, DK Metcalf, David Dobrik, Michael Irvin, Josh Richards, Heidi & Mark D’Amelio, Chuck Liddell, Britt Baker, Aly Raisman, Brian Baumgartner, Dr. Oz, Sam Hartman, Austin North, Robert Griffin III, LeSean McCoy, Randi Mahommes, and many more.

Gronk Beach

Gronk Beach
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend Gronk Beach

Photo Credit: Medium Rare

On Saturday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski hosted his lauded daytime beach party of the weekend, Gronk Beach, at the Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas. Along with fist-pumping performances by Flo Rida and Afrojack, Rob was joined by famous friends including Keegan-Michael Key, Joey Fatone, Dustin Lynch, Sincere Sanders, Dale Moss, Anthony Hill, Jemele Hill, Brian Bumgarner, Michael Irvin, Tech N9ne, Hannah Goodwyn and Dylan Barbour, Will Levis, Britt Barker, Jena Sims, Ashley Brewer, and many others.

The Culinary Kickoff

Culinary Kickoff
Chef Charlie Palmer, Sage Steel, chef Michael Mina & Charles Woodson

Photo Credit: Cashman Photo

The Culinary Kickoff™, a spectacular prelude to Big Game Sunday, witnessed an impressive gathering of football legends and renowned sportscaster Sage Steele, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees. The star-studded event, held at Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas, was graced by the presence of esteemed football personalities, including Marshall Faulk, Warren Moon, Will Blackmon, Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen, Shannon Sharpe, Jeff Garcia, Matt Chatham, Lonie Paxton, and Steve Atwater. The guests were seen mingling with the crowd, sharing laughs and indulging in the diverse culinary delights that the event had to offer. In addition to the star-studded lineup of football personalities, Culinary Kickoff also welcomed the culinary expertise of Michael Mina and Charlie Palmer.

The atmosphere at Keep Memory Alive Event Center was electric as The Struts took the stage, delivering an unforgettable live performance that had the crowd on their feet. The band’s energetic and charismatic presence added a rock-and-roll flair to the culinary and sports celebration, creating an immersive experience that resonated with attendees. Also in attendance were MLB player Greg Vaughn, actor Josh Henderson, actor Rich Ting, Raiderette Jena Domingue, and artist Ryan Pulsinelli.

Leigh Steinberg’s 37th Annual Super Bowl Party

The 37th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party
Drew Brees attends the 37th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bow party

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Leigh Steinberg’s 37th Annual Super Bowl Party took over the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas and hosted guests including Drew Brees, Terrell Owens, Joey Fatone, Rob Riggle, Cedric the Entertainer, Kelly Dodd, Brandon Marshall, Omar Bolden, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig-Woodward, Willie Gault, Dr. Oz, Madisyn Shipman, Kasia Kay, Kyle Khou, Ashlee Keating, Jamil Hardwick, Blanco Brown, Chidi Ahanotu, Marquette King, and more.

Taste of the NFL

Taste of the NFL Presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation
Eli Manning attends Taste of the NFL

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GENYOUth

Eli Manning, Shannon Sharpe, Charles Woodson, Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, and Will Blackmon were among the chefs and athletes who attended the epic Taste of the NFL in support of GENYOUth, a nationally recognized youth wellness organization whose purpose is to create healthy school communities by empowering students and providing the resources for youth to build high-achieving futures.

SI The Party

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha attends SI The Party

Photo Credit: Medium Rare
The night before the Super Bowl, the stars came out to SI The Party presented by Captain Morgan at XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Miles Teller, Trevor Lawrence, and Tiffany Haddish. Kygo, Bebe Rexha, and The Chainsmokers gave memorable performances with a special appearance by Ava Max. Additional attendees included Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Victor Cruz, Druski, Daymond John, Nate Diaz, DIPLO, Aly Raisman, Hunter Fieri, David Dobrik, Jake Shields, Anthony Hill, Dave Portnoy, Sophia Culp, Old Dominion, Tech N9ne, Dale Moss, Dr. J, Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio, Gilbert Melendez, Clarissa Molina, Brooks Nader, Tony Parker, Shane Bieber, Dalton Schultz, Britt Baker, and many more.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate
Guy Fieri and Diplo take the stage at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate

Photo Credit: Medium Rare

20,000 fans spent Super Bowl morning celebrating the Big Game with loads of tailgate fun at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi on the Las Vegas Strip, pre-Big Game. During the tailgate, Fieri took on Eli Manning to a football throwing contest and threw signed footballs into the crowd. Other celebs also partook in the tailgate experience, including Gordon Ramsay, who joined him on stage, Sophia Culpo, Flavor Flav, Madison Brodsky, Dale Moss, Khaby, Justin Sutherland, Antonia Lofaso and more. The event featured sets by country singer Dustin Lynch and DJ Diplo. 

Good American Celebrates the Super Bowl

Good American
Gabrielle Union celebrates the Super Bowl at Good American

Photo Credit: Good American
On February 10th and 11th, Good American — the brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede — kicked off Super Bowl weekend at its new store, The Forum Shops at Caesars, where VIP guests shopped the brand’s size-inclusive denim and ready-to-wear. The event was attended by Gabrielle Union, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Monet Mcmichael.

The Maxim Big Game Party

Maxim Super Bowl
50 Cent performs at the Maxim Super Bowl party

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

The Maxim Big Game Party came to Resorts World Las Vegas, bringing world-class entertainment and celebrities to the E11LEVEN Lounge. The Casino Royale-themed experience raised the stakes and hyped partiers up for Super Bowl LVIII. Extraordinary performers, including 21 Savage, 50 Cent, Elderbrook, DJ Shift, Plastik Funk, and DJ unKommon, took the stage performing for celebrity guests and fans alike. A long list of celebrities were in attendance including: Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellyChris BrownNe-Yo; model Gracie HuntT-PainGabrielle Union; celebrated R&B star Mario; rapper Remy MaMiles TellerToo Short; star of “The Bachelor” franchise and “The Traitors,” Peter WeberWu Tang Clan; Las Vegas native and Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon Marshall; Dominican superstar Natti NatashaFat Joe; NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend model, Camille KostekTerrell OwensPro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 member Andre JohnsonChad “Ochocinco” Johnson2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers); 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year sensation, CJ Stroud (Houston Texans); Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor CruzAnthony Ramos, star of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts;” rapper Memphis BleekDarrelle Revis, Super Bowl XLIX champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 member; Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers); former all pro Dez Bryant; former quarterback and NFL analyst Mark Sanchez; star linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins); Vegas Golden Knights legend Deryk Engelland; members of the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces; the cast of Magic Mike Live; social media personality Kat Stickler; UFC’s Chuck Liddell; podcast host Jason TartickKyra Green of Love Island; “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour; NBA veteran Rudy Gay; NFL insider Josina Anderson; radio host Big Boy; Dwight Freeney; Eric Kendricks (Los Angeles Chargers); and Solomon Thomas (New York Jets).

The Players Tailgate hosted by Bobby Flay

The Players Tailgate Hosted by Bobby Flay Presented by Bullseye Event Group for Super 58 in Las Vegas
(L-R) Aaron May, Bobby Flay, DJ Irie, Sage Steele, and Kyle Kinnett speak onstage

Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group

Chef Bobby Flay curated a pre-game tailgate at Mandalay Bay on Super Bowl Sunday. Participating chefs included Flay, Aaron May (head of culinary for the event) Michael Symon, Rocco DiSpirito, Steph Izard, and Maneet Chauhan. Additional attendees included
NFL players Tyreek Hill, Tommy DeVito, Austin Ekeler, and Cam Jordan, as well as Pauly Shore, Brian Baumgartner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John.

