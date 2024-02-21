How Lauren Golt Brought Bar Reverie To Life: A Masterclass In Design And Detail

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

Lauren Golt started the journey of designing Bar Reverie with a clear vision in mind. “I aimed to bring something entirely new to the table, something that was moody, enticing, and undeniably sexy,” Golt articulates. “The decision to use black for the walls was intentional, as was the incorporation of black-and-white elements throughout the space.”

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

The choice of colors and decor elements was personal and deliberate. A striking example is the use of a vibrant green throughout the bar, inspired by the iconic Ralph Lauren cologne bottle. “I chose green because of Ralph. It’s bright and bold, like the bar I envisioned,” Golt shares. This particular shade of green not only adds a pop of color to the predominantly black-and-white palette but also pays homage to a piece of design history that Golt admires.

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

One of the most captivating aspects of Bar Reverie is its incorporation of art and visual elements that engage and surprise guests. A continuous black-and-white movie projection graces one of the walls, creating a backdrop that complements the bar’s aesthetic. “This movie projection was a key part of the bar’s visual identity. It adds a dynamic layer to the atmosphere and an immersive experience for the guests,” says Golt.

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

Bar Reverie unfolds new wonders as you walk through each space. Golt designed the bathroom hallway ceiling as a night sky, painted by a Philadelphia artist. “The concept was to create a passage that leads our guests from one reality to another, much like stepping through a portal in ‘Alice in Wonderland,'” Golt shares. The thematic bathrooms further this narrative, with the women’s featuring bold floral wallpaper from Sarah Jessica Parker and the men’s adorned in striking black and white wallpaper from Chris Benz.

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

Artistic selections throughout Bar Reverie reflect Golt’s appreciation for personal connections and storytelling. Above the wine cabinet hang vintage French chess prints, reflecting the owner’s passion for chess. A large print of Andy Warhol’s “After The Party 183” symbolizes the vibrant energy of New York City and the desire to create lasting memories for guests. The sidebar at Bar Reverie offers a semi-private chef’s table dining experience, with unique glassware, flatware, and place settings that elevate the exclusivity of the occasion. Every aspect of the guest’s experience was curated to be memorable and deeply personal.

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

Golt’s choice of artwork above the sidebar further creates a cohesive and meaningful space. The selection includes a tribute to New York City’s Met Gala, a close-up of a Parisian building, a vintage record player, and abstract pieces by Chicago-based artist Stephanie Gerkin. “Incorporating a female artist’s work was important to me, and Gerkin’s use of color perfectly complemented the aesthetic I envisioned,” Golt adds. She intended to integrate her inspiration from these various cities and incorporate a sense of vintage charm.

To add a splash of detail and comfort, Golt specifically sourced purse stools from Denmark, so female guests had a convenient and stylish solution for their belongings. The pursuit of the perfect napkin rings led her to a Switzerland-based company, where she found rings in the ideal shade of green leather, echoing the bar’s signature color palette. Understanding the importance of comfort in creating a welcoming atmosphere, Golt personally tested hundreds of barstools to select the perfect one that would accommodate guests of all sizes comfortably.

Moreover, Golt designed personalized birthday cards, congratulations cards, and various celebratory notes to offer guests marking special occasions, adding a personal touch that distinguishes Bar Reverie from other establishments. “Creating these cards was another way to connect with our guests personally. It’s about making every moment spent at Bar Reverie special and memorable,” Golt reflects.

Photo Credit: Carly Abbott of Social Stylate

As visitors wander through Bar Reverie, they become participants in a carefully crafted tale of design and imagination. Lauren Golt has paid attention to every element of the bar so that each visit is an encounter with beauty, inspiration, and the power of thoughtful design. In Golt’s own words, “Every single thing was chosen for a reason.” This philosophy is palpably felt throughout Bar Reverie, making it a landmark destination for those seeking an escape into a world where design transcends mere aesthetics, becoming a profound expression of passion and vision.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks