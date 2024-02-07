Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch After couture week in Paris followed by incredible showings in Milan, fashion month is well on its way with New York’s highly-anticipated week on deck. The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) has officially released the schedule of designers presenting this season and the schedule is everything as luxurious and exciting as ever, featuring a wide range of new, innovative designers and iconic, long-standing names like Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, and more. The designers will be presenting their Fall/Winter 2024 collections beginning Friday, February 9th until Wednesday, February 14th.

Helmut Lang will kick off the week on February 9th at noon. This show serves as Creative Director Peter Do’s sophomore showing following his debut collection for the brand which he presented this past September. Following Helmut Lang, Phillip Lim, and Prabal Gurung return for the season with Tommy Hilfiger closing out the opening day at 8 PM with what’s anticipated to be nothing short of an iconic runway. Thom Browne returns to his hometown to close out the week on Valentine’s Day at 5 PM after a couture debut in Paris. Set to take the stage in his first-ever show outside of France, Ludovic de Saint Serinin will present on February 11th at 8 PM. Absent from the calendar this year is Ralph Lauren who is rumored not to be presenting this season.

Regarding legendary American designers, we can’t wait to see what Carolina Herrera’s creative director Wes Gordon presents on February 12th at 10 AM as the brand is known for blending sensibility with luxury to create stunning, feminine silhouettes. Always a highlight and loved by celebrities alike, Proenza Schouler, led by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Herandez is set to return with an incredible collection on February 10th at 12 PM. Michael Kors is set to return with a runway show on February 13 at 4 PM and guests can expect an exciting take on his recent all-American approach of sophisticated styling and tailoring on modern classics.

Standouts include Gabriela Hearst who previously showcased her final collection as creative director for Chloé this past September during Paris Fashion Week, will now head up and present her own collection for her name brand on February 13th at 12 PM. Tory Burch will present her highly-anticipated Fall/Winter collection on February 12th at 8 pm. Typically known for her classic, timeless pieces, Burch has recently and notably added a bit of edge to her collections, which hones in on the brand’s evolution in a fresh and modern way that still remains true to her core. Sandy Liang, who has risen to popularity in recent years for her love of bows, ribbons, and femininity with an edge, will present on February 11th at 1 PM. The brand is set to present its latest on February 13th at 4 PM followed by Thom Brown alumni, Wiederhoeft at 5 PM whose last head-turning, demi-couture show starred Julia Fox.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.