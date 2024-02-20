Forty Thousand Acts Of Kindness: Kevin Bacon’s SixDegrees.org Implements Anniversary Initiative

Photo Credit: Christine HalseyIn the world of entertainment and philanthropy, Kevin Bacon’s SixDegrees.org continues to redefine the landscape of humanitarian efforts. Recently honored by the prestigious Anthem Awards, SixDegrees.org addresses pressing social issues while supporting vulnerable youth nationwide.

To mark the 40th anniversary of “Footloose,” SixDegrees.org plans to create 40,000 kits with essential items for communities everywhere. SixDegrees.org encourages everyone to help out by volunteering at events where the kits are put together or by donating through text messages.

Kevin Bacon’s dedication to philanthropy earned him the prestigious “Entertainer of the Year” Anthem Award, recognizing his profound impact through SixDegrees and beyond. Additionally, the organization’s campaigns supporting vulnerable youth nationwide have garnered four awards, further highlighting its commitment to making a positive difference. The Anthem Awards started in 2021 by The Webby Awards to honor projects that aim to make a positive impact worldwide. They work with groups like the Ad Council and Feeding America and recognize efforts in many areas, including diversity, sustainability, and human rights.

SixDegrees.org owes much of its success to its popular podcast, “Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon.” This engaging show has resonated deeply with audiences, earning the distinction of being the country’s premier nonprofit podcast. Its impactful storytelling in the “Humanitarian Action & Services” category has inspired significant social change.

The story of SixDegrees.org is one of compassion and collective action. Through its unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, SixDegrees.org keeps encouraging people to be part of making the world a better place.