Cruising Into Adventure: Your Ultimate Guide To The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show
Photo Credit: Informa Markets
Get ready to set sail into an ocean of excitement at the 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, where innovation meets Miami’s vibrancy and electric culture. This year promises an experience like no other, and we’ve got the scoop for navigating you through the show’s must-see experiences.
Taking place throughout President’s Day weekend, February 14 -18, the show has historically welcomed over 100,000 visitors and featured more than a thousand highly sought-after boating and marine products, generating major economic revenue for the recreational boating industry and over a billion dollars to the state of Florida.
The World’s Largest Boat and Yachting Show: From Miami’s Mainland to the Deep Blue
Embark across the City of Miami and Miami Beach, stopping at six iconic show locations, each with its own unique charm. From the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) to the Venetian Marina to test drive the latest vessels at sea trials, there’s a maritime wonderland waiting for you at every stop. Other show locations include: the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and SuperYacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.
Unleash the Adventure with 2-Day Passes
Looking to indulge in the luxury of the show’s Windward VIP experience? This year, the VIP passes are available at two exclusive locations –Herald Plaza and MBCC. Elevate your journey by securing tickets for one or both and enjoy premium perks that come with VIP status. Exclusive access to areas like Superyacht Miami is provided to Windward passholders. VIP ticket holders will also receive a complimentary one-day admission to Art Wynwood, Miami’s premier winter art fair, taking place February 16 -18.
A Seamless Experience: From Water Taxis, Shuttles, and the Brightline
Skip the traffic headaches by using the water taxi or the show’s bus shuttle network. Visiting from Orlando, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, or Aventura? Hop on the Brightline and enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the show at Herald Plaza. Water taxi tickets require a separate purchase.
Photo Credit: Informa Markets
As the excitement builds, the 2024 Miami International Boat Show invites you to embark on an unforgettable adventure. Celebrate the maritime lifestyle, cutting-edge technology, and the latest in personal boating and yachting. Secure your tickets by visiting https://www.miamiboatshow.com.
The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association and produced by Informa Markets.