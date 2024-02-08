Cruising Into Adventure: Your Ultimate Guide To The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show

Get ready to set sail into an ocean of excitement at the 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, where innovation meets Miami’s vibrancy and electric culture. This year promises an experience like no other, and we’ve got the scoop for navigating you through the show’s must-see experiences.

Taking place throughout President’s Day weekend, February 14 -18, the show has historically welcomed over 100,000 visitors and featured more than a thousand highly sought-after boating and marine products, generating major economic revenue for the recreational boating industry and over a billion dollars to the state of Florida.

The World’s Largest Boat and Yachting Show: From Miami’s Mainland to the Deep Blue

Embark across the City of Miami and Miami Beach, stopping at six iconic show locations, each with its own unique charm. From the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) to the Venetian Marina to test drive the latest vessels at sea trials, there’s a maritime wonderland waiting for you at every stop. Other show locations include: the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and SuperYacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

Unleash the Adventure with 2-Day Passes

Dive into our exclusive 2-Day passes, the golden key to unlock all that the show has to offer. Whether you’re eyeing the latest in fishing or charting the course to explore the docks and enjoy the over 100 food concessions and satellite bars sprinkled throughout the show, the 2-Day pass is your ticket to an extended celebration. Make sure to stop by the Stella Artois Beer Garden and Goslings Island Bar for a refreshing pause between the vessels up for exhibition.