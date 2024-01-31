HB
The Biggest Trends That Emerged From Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collections

Adrienne Faurote
Men’s fashion week has officially ended after a busy schedule across Milan and Paris. What we saw this season, was a departure from the streetwear craze that had been so present in men’s fashion for the past couple of years, returning to classic, contemporary, and traditional menswear styles.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper fashion week without some ‘firsts’ for the industry. Kicking off Men’s Fashion Week was Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci menswear debut, which had a concept of masculinity that set the tone for the rest of the presentations; from Pharell’s Cowboys of the Wild West for Louis Vuitton to the cavaliers at the British Royal Ballet under the vision of Kim Jones for Dior, the collections showed us diﬀerent versions of men and masculinity in fashion by going back to the roots of menswear, while still leaving plenty of room for exploration.

Ahead, discover six trends we’re deeming in for Men’s Fall/Winter 2024.

All Tied Up

Balmain, Gucci, and Prada

After a brief hiatus, and a long history of discomfort, the necktie has made a comeback as one of the most popular accessories in menswear. Deriving from the recent oﬃce-core trend in womenswear, ties have evolved from a formalwear essential to a must-have accessory.

The Fringe-to-Fur Spectrum

Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Valentino

Whether it’s a full fur jacket, or a coat with fringed detailing, Fur and Fringe were highly implemented this season, giving dimension, warmth, and even some movement; Givenchy approached it by creating a coat with strands of hair, Egonlab and Valentino used ribbons creating fringe, while others like Louis Vuitton and Dolce and Gabbana opted for straightforward fur (or faux fur).

Burgundy Phenomenon

Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Loewe

As for color, burgundy was one that made its rounds, appearing in the collections of Fendi, Loewe, and Kenzo for example, — to name a few.

Slim Chances

Hermes, Dior, and Brunello Cucinelli

Long gone are the days of the oversized suits, and back are the days of the slender man. Tailoring returns to its roots of menswear that focuses on elongated and slim silhouettes.

Denim Doubles

Valentino, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana

It’s not rare to see denim on the runway, as it is one of the most wearable fabrics today, so it comes as no surprise that designers are making full looks and matching sets of denim; Embellished, tailored, distressed, patchworked… this season explored the many options of a double denim look.

Back to Black

JW Anderson, Dries Van Noten, and Hermes

Although head-to-toe black is a look that will never go out of style, this season, chic all-black looks in a variety of fabrics took over the runways. Dries Van Noten and Hermès combine knits, wovens, and leathers, allowing a beautiful play on texture.

