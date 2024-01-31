HB
News | January 31, 2024

Introducing Tales Of The Macallan Volume II: A Limited-Edition Whisky Masterpiece Honoring Legacy

News | January 31, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Introducing Tales of The Macallan Volume II: A Limited-Edition Whisky Masterpiece Honoring LegacyPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

The Macallan, celebrated for its exceptional single malt Scotch whiskies, unveils the highly anticipated second edition in its extraordinary Tales of The Macallan series: Tales of The Macallan Volume II. This limited-edition release pays homage to Alexander Reid, the visionary founder of The Macallan, and delves into his journey towards mastery in the art of whisky-making. As The Macallan commemorates its 200th anniversary, this release is a testament to the enduring legacy of craftsmanship and excellence instilled by Alexander Reid.

Alexander Reid’s passion for the alchemy of distillation led him to establish The Macallan Distillery on Easter Elchies Estate in Speyside, Scotland, in 1824. His unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship laid the foundation for The Macallan’s pursuit of uncompromised excellence.

Introducing Tales of The Macallan Volume II: A Limited-Edition Whisky Masterpiece Honoring LegacyPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

This release features a 1949 vintage whisky, carefully selected by The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker, Euan Kennedy, and bottled in 2022. The whisky, with an ABV of 44.8%, offers a complex palate with notes of rich forest fruits, sweet aromatic woodsmoke, antique oak, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla pods, and more. Its long and complex finish leaves a sweet lingering smokiness, reminiscent of whiskies from Alexander Reid’s era.

The Tales of The Macallan Volume II presentation is a true work of art, encased in a bespoke handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter. The decanter is adorned with captivating illustrations by renowned British illustrator Andrew Davidson, known for his traditional wood engravings. The collection also includes an extraordinary almanac, with each chapter narrating Alexander Reid’s story through beautiful illustrations.

To create this exceptional packaging, The Macallan collaborated with master craftsmen in crystal, leather, and paper. The flawless crystal decanter was crafted by Lalique, a long-standing partner, while traditional London-based bookbinders, Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe, and Zaehnsdorf created the hand-crafted almanac. Artisan printer Imprimerie du Marais in Paris expertly printed each page of the almanac.

Introducing Tales of The Macallan Volume II: A Limited-Edition Whisky Masterpiece Honoring LegacyPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

To bring Alexander Reid’s story to life, a captivating zoetrope-style animation was created. This short film, set to an original composition by Scottish composer Craig Armstrong, showcases Andrew Davidson’s illustrations and reflects on the legacy and the influence of Scotland’s landscape.

Tales of The Macallan Volume II is a limited-edition release, with only 344 decanters available, each priced at $89,000. Whisky enthusiasts and collectors can purchase this exceptional release starting January 26, 2024, at The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Boutiques, and premium off-trade retailers. As The Macallan celebrates its 200th anniversary, Tales of The Macallan Volume II serves as a tribute to Alexander Reid’s enduring legacy and the unwavering commitment to excellence that continues to define The Macallan’s exceptional single malt Scotch whiskies.

