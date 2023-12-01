There’s no arguing that Art Basel is one of the biggest events of the year in Miami — still leading the charge ahead of F1 and a few other key moments for the Magic City. And while Art Basel is — of course — focused on the beauty of art, in the past years, it’s evolved into an event fusing fashion, culture, celebrity, and more. What makes this year a bit different is it feels like all eyes are shifting back a bit toward the art in Miami Beach. From the Miami Design District Annual Design Commission to the Fendi x Bless design collaboration, here is the haute guide to Art Basel Miami Beach 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bohnic Studio

As the thriving epicenter of Miami’s art and culture scene, the Miami Design District (MDD) is set to host a range of noteworthy installations and exhibitions, including this year’s Design Commission, “Utopia,” by designer Lara Bohinc, which spans four installations encouraging a discussion on sustainability and environmentalism. It is accompanied by a permanent installation by British artist and designer Samuel Ross that features different bench designs, as well as the Dacra headquarters-housed Craig Robins Collection, “A Train of Thoughts.” The MDD also welcomes another installation, Stardust Pavilion by Flare, an ephemeral structure that immerses visitors in a dance of light, reflection, and nature, standing as the first in a series of collectible pavilions inspired by the 18th-century “Follies.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Beyond the MDD, Design Miami/ once again has a dynamic gallery and curio list for the 19th edition of the Miami Beach fair, scheduled from December 6 to 10. It will feature over 40 exhibitions that reflect the theme “Where We Stand,” and celebrate design inspired by place, community, and heritage. Over in Wynwood, the founders of the Museum of Graffiti, Alan Ket and Allison Freidin, will present the “Art of Hip-Hop.” The immersive exhibition will celebrate hip-hop’s visual pioneers, from photographers to graffiti artists, and arrive in Miami on December 5 in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop. Jessica Goldman Srebnick, the CEO of Goldman Global Arts and curator of Wynwood Walls, proudly announced the Wynwood Walls Art Week theme, “The Power of Purpose.” It will be hosted along a captivating permanent installation — a reclaimed subway car — adding another dimension to its reputation as one of the world’s premier venues for street art appreciation.

And it wouldn’t be Art Basel Miami Beach without a few parties. In true Haute Living fashion, this week is set to be full of exclusive Haute Living happenings, from an intimate cover dinner celebrating Haute Living’s Art Basel cover and an event with The Macallan with Chef Daniel Boulud at Boulud Sud Miami on Thursday to launching BAIN DE MER for the first time in the United States on Friday night with a party like no other on a luxury mega-yacht.

From a culinary perspective, COTE’s Art After Dark returns this year with a specialty cocktail: COTE’s Art After Dark “One Time” cocktail, which is a canned drink with a meticulously crafted design, combining special edition Ten To One Caribbean Dark Rum, Vita Coco Coconut Water, pineapple, hibiscus notes, and featuring artist Devin B. Johnson’s ‘Inner Glow’ label that symbolizes the shared heritage and unity of the African diaspora. Also, Miami haute spot, MILA Omakase, is collaborating with Michelin Star Chef Edson Yamashita to create a 14-course Omakase experience, combining culinary expertise and diverse Japanese flavors in an unforgettable multi-sensory journey. Gekkō, co-owned by David Grutman and Bad Bunny, introduces a limited-time off-the-menu dessert named “El Corazón de Bad Bunny,” exclusively available throughout Miami Art Week.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BFA.com

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery left an indelible mark on Miami Art Week, captivating art enthusiasts and collectors with its prestigious California wines featured at 19 art events and high-end retail environments, as the preferred wine partner for Design Miami/ and presenting partner for the Perez Art Museum’s PAMM Donor Dinner and PAMM Presents Gala, among others. The brand’s presence extended across renowned cultural institutions, serving over 1,600 bottles and 8,000 glasses of wine and reinforcing the perfect synergy between art and wine, inviting attendees to see JUSTIN as a form of exceptional art.

Samuel RossPhoto Credit: Courtesy

Over at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, Studio Snoop presents House of Tilly, showcasing the world’s first AI artist, Tilly Talbot, and her ‘future living’ design prototypes in a house-like installation and The Standard collaborates with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman for an Art Basel Miami Beach pop-up in Cafe Standard, featuring his signature aesthetic, including the famed ‘Curvy Mirror,’ transforming the space into a whimsical watering hole for locals and travelers throughout Art Week, with the installation on display until January 4, 2024, marking the beginning of an ongoing partnership.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Finally, it wouldn’t be Art Basel without a little fashion. This year, Fendi returns with a highly confidential design collaboration with BLESS for Design Miami 2023, honoring the essence of Fendi’s savoir faire. The exhibition is set to be a U-shaped booth featuring double-sided paravents showcasing Fendi-related interiors and functional furniture. It will create transportive micro-universes within the space, while recycled fur pieces are reimagined by Fendi artisans to form an intricately illustrated intarsia blanket, inviting a conversation about fur products and craftsmanship. RIMOWA will unveil its collaboration with Miami artist Typoe, who has crafted a custom chandelier-inspired art installation displayed permanently in the newly renovated Miami Design District store, highlighting a captivating frozen explosion sculpture adorned with vibrant colors, abstract forms, and RIMOWA’s iconic aluminum grooves. Asta Resort is set to make its debut at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, featuring its core classics, the new SS24 collection, and exclusive capsule pieces in a European Riviera-inspired space.

Also, Golden Goose is teaming up with artist Gregory Siff to celebrate craftsmanship, artistry, and sustainability through a unique co-creation experience in the Miami Design District. Cartier, Stella McCartney, Silvia Tcherassi, Balenciaga, Prada, and a few other (confidential) fashion Maisons are set to make their way down to Miami as well for Art Basel — so be sure to stay tuned in to Haute Living throughout the next week.