An Inside Look At Las Vegas’ New $780M Durango Casino & Resort

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Hernandez @boogie.702

One of the most hotly anticipated off-Strip casino resorts opened in Las Vegas on Tuesday with the introduction of Station Casinos’ $780 million Durango Casino & Resort.

Surrounded by family and team, Chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts Frank J. Fertitta and Vice Chairman of Red Rock Resorts, Lorenzo J. Fertitta, celebrated the occasion with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests into the highly anticipated new property . The state-of-the-art resort features exceptional design set across an 83,000 square foot elegant casino, more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a luxurious pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, and free parking. Conveniently located along the I-215, Durango Casino & Resort offers tourists and locals alike a sophisticated retreat complete with a cutting-edge sportsbook, premier dining options, Las Vegas’ most vibrant “Hall of Foods,” and personalized hospitality for which Station Casinos is known.

The casino features a state-of-the-art sportsbook, robust culinary offerings, an elevated food hall featuring eclectic cuisines, and a lively communal dining experience, the ultimate poolside oasis, and a variety of suite types (Executive Suite (2), Salon Suite (10), Parlor Suite (10), Terrace Suite w/ Patio (2), City Suite (3), Vista Suite w/ Patio (1), Veranda Suite w/ Patio). Here is what to expect!

Photo Credit: Clint Jenkins

Casino & Gaming Options

There are 83,000 square feet of casino space, 2,300 slots, and 60 plus table games, alongside individual High Limit Slot and Table Games rooms for high stakes bettors. Three gaming salons offer private table games wagering options with personalized service, customized music and A/V experiences. The elegantly designed casino floor is spacious and bright, filled with natural light, and unique elements coming together to create a visually appealing and thoughtfully laid out gaming environment including terrazzo and travertine walkways, high ceilings and a vibrant, floral agave inspired carpet design with pops of color that draw the eye through the casino. There is also the STN Sportsbook – a 10,000 square foot, 205-seat sportsbook, an impressive circular bar, cutting edge technology, convenient over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and the unmatched energy from The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The one-of-a-kind sports betting destination introduces game-changing visuals for game-day enthusiasts with its six massive screens offering over 4,200 square feet of digital LED screen space and the first ever double-sided center-hung LED display ensuring hi-res imagery and an impeccable fan experience from every vantage point.

Photo Credit: Boogie 702

Dining options

Nicco’s – a modern American steakhouse featuring prime meats, market-fresh seafood and a vibrant dining scene.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant – An eatery courtesy of Clique Hospitality, with a menu that showcases the diverse, tantalizing flavors of coastal Mexico presented through an unconventional lens.

Summer House – This eatery from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants is open out west for the first time at Durango, serving seasonal, market-driven dishes from Cali-style tacos and fresh vegetable plates and salads to housemade pastas, pizzas crafted with California milled flour and entrées from the live-fire wood grill. The beautiful restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Inside, guests can find The Market, offering food to-go from a menu of light breakfast items, coffee juices and the restaurant’s famous oversized cookies, recognized as some of the best in Chicago.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge – The new 24-hour dining and entertainment lounge offering chef-driven American fare, signature cocktails, beers and wines, pays homage to classic Vegas big tippers, commonly called “a George” – a nod to the recognizable portrait on the one-dollar bill. The sportsmen’s lounge features two full service bars, along with indoor dining and a vibrant outdoor patio with a 75 foot wrap-around LED screen that creates an immersive atmosphere for sports, live entertainment, and private events.

Eat Your Heart Out – This is an elevated food hall featuring eclectic cuisines and a lively communal dining experience. Spanning 25,000 square feet; the eatery is home to enticing culinary offerings from new-to-market concepts, including Los Angeles staple Irv’s Burgers, New York’s Prince Street Pizza, Philadelphia’s Fiorella by Marc Vetri and the Hawaii-centric Ai Pono Café. Local favorites include Shang Artisan Noodle, Vesta Coffee, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, Yu Or Mi Sushi, an Oyster Bar, and DRNK bar.

Ai Pono Café: Ai Pono’s owner Chef Gene Villiatora, a Top Chef alum and former Station Casinos Team Member, is on a mission to reintroduce authentic Hawaii street food to the community. From Da “Roots” plate and Ahi Tuna Katsu to the “Crackhead” Chicken, enjoy these signature dishes and Island flavors that only Ai Pono Café can deliver.

Fiorella: Celebrated James Beard award-winning chef Marc Vetri expands his partnership with Station Casinos delivering a replica of his wildly popular Philly pasta bar offering daily hand-made pastas, antipasti and dessert prepared in an open kitchen and ultimately enjoyed at the chef’s counter.

Irv’s Burgers: Irv’s Burgers has been a Los Angeles institution for over 50 years, when it opened as one of the first roadside burger stands on Route 66. Serving classic burgers, fries and premium comfort foods at comforting prices, Irv’s also offers staples, including the Irv’s Dog, chili cheese fries, the tuna melt and a variety of shakes.

Prince Street Pizza: This eatery offers a variety of New York and Sicilian-style pizzas. Their oil-catching, crispy pepperoni square, and signature recipes have created a one-of-a-kind slice shop that’s often imitated but never duplicated. No other square can compare.

Uncle Paulie’s: Uncle Paulie’s Deli was founded by longtime friends Paulie James and Jon Buscemi, inspired by their cherished memories from New York neighborhood delis. They made their way to LA to create a classic menu and signature sandwiches that carry a piece of home. After five years and multiple locations in the city, Uncle Paulie’s will bring sandwiches “from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood.”

Yu Or Mi Sushi: Yu or Mi is a small and intimate dine-in Japanese restaurant expanding from Downtown Las Vegas that serves fresh sushi, noodles, small plates and rice prepared using only high-quality ingredients. The restaurant also offers specialty sakes and fine Japanese whisky. Soon-to-be favorites include the truffle Hamachi roll, Uni Yaki Udon and the Miso black cod tacos.

Shang Artisan Noodle: Las Vegas favorite Shang Artisan Noodle aims to both honor and elevate the Chinese culinary tradition of handmade noodles. Shang delights guests with an affordable meal that satisfies all the senses, emphasizing premium ingredients, classic techniques, and thoughtful presentations. Classics include the Shang beef noodle, Dan Dan noodle and the spicy wontons.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard: What makes Nielsen’s Frozen Custard more delicious isn’t just one ingredient, it’s a combination of a precise recipe made with real dairy cream, rich eggs, and other natural ingredients that make their custard an irresistible treat. Expanding to Durango, this local favorite offers all their famed classics including their fresh cones and world-famous concretes.

Oyster Bar: Palace Station’s hidden gem oyster bar debuts at Durango Casino & Resort. Offering its famous counter seating and signature seafood dishes prepared before your eyes, the Oyster Bar offers all the staples, including freshly shucked oysters, homemade chowders, soul-warming gumbo, pan roasts, and seafood pastas. Serving the area’s freshest seafood in the action of Eat Your Heart Out, it’s no wonder locals voted Station Casinos’ oyster bar the Best of Las Vegas many times over.

Vesta Coffee Roasters: Las Vegas’ own Vesta Coffee Roasters sources, roasts, and serves some of the world’s finest specialty coffees from around the world. Founder, Jerad Howard, opened Vesta in 2016 and has grown the brand into a top-tier coffee contender, with cafes in Las Vegas and coffees being sold worldwide through Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Direct-to-consumer. Vesta also produces all their bread and world-class pastries in-house, with patrons raving about their organic sourdough, brioche, and laminated croissants. Guests can enjoy their made-to-order cafe and coffee bar in both the food hall and hotel lobby.

DRNK: Eat Your Heart Out introduces an all-new place to imbibe. At the center of the action awaits DRNK, a lively bar known for colorful frozen drinks, a chill atmosphere, and the perfect place to grab a drink or two while enjoying its convenient bartop gaming.

Photo Credit: Joe Janet

Lounges and Bars

Bel-Aire Lounge – A chic cocktail bar that seamlessly blends sophistication with high energy, old-school glamor with contemporary flair.

Wax Rabbit – An immersive, 1,000-square-foot speakeasy that is hidden behind the walls of Mijo, Wax Rabbit pairs the rich flavors of classic libations with Mexico’s finest spirits, highlighting the flavors of expertly curated mezcals and tequilas. Extravagant cocktails designed for sharing honor Mexico’s rich spirits heritage, tantalizing guests’ taste buds. Every night, DJs spin music that spans genres on ‘wax,’ as vinyl records were dubbed during the rise of the underground bar scene in the ‘80s, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Those in the know can discover a hidden entrance, where one must “find the right rabbit to pull” to enter this world of music and libations.

Oasis – Located in the heart of the casino floor, Oasis provides a hub of energy and hand-crafted cocktails amid the vibrant table games pits. The warm and inviting interiors offer a welcoming ambiance, perfect for enjoying a whimsical cocktail inspired by desert botanicals and tropical escapes. Some standout options at Oasis include the Zen Universe with Ketel One vodka, mancino sakura, cucumber, yuzu, lemon, peychaud’s bitters and egg whites served tableside with a lychee aromatic vapor revealed via a glass cloche; the Birds of Paradise with Diplomatico Reserva, Appleton Estate Signature, Bacardi, rhum j.m., agricole, hibiscus falernum, combier, toasted coconut, pineapple, lime, and nutmeg; among many others.

Casino Side Bar – The perfect destination to watch a game, play video poker and more while enjoying a selection of classic cocktails. The menu includes the famed Southside cocktail, created in 1916, with Sipsmith gin, mint and lime; and the all-time favorite Hemingway Daiquiri, established in the 1920’s, with Bacardi white rum, Luxardo maraschino, grapefruit, and lime; and the popular Espresso Martini, created in 1983, featuring Stoli vanilla, Mr. Black and espresso.

The High Limit Bars -An elevated yet approachable experience for those seeking a luxury spirit catalog. Featuring an extensive selection, guests are welcomed to personalize their spirit of choice, enjoy classic cocktails, or choose from the delectable wine and champagne by the glass program that has been expertly curated with every guest in mind.

STN Sportsbook Bar – The gathering place for beer lovers and sports fans alike. Classic beer and shot combos are given an upgrade with fresh draft cocktails and spirit-forward pairings such as the Pacifico and Paloma; Elysian Space Dust IPA and Gold Rush; and a Guinness and Jameson. Additionally, an array of regional brew favorites and seasonal beers from the valley’s best local brew houses will be available.

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Hernandez @boogie.702