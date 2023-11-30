Photo Credit: David Doobinin

‘Tis the season for sparkling! These are some of the best champagne moments you’ll find at haute hotels and restaurants this holiday season.

Park Lane New York + Moët & Chandon Collaborate on Apres Ski Rooftop Experience with the Darling Chalet

Photo Credit: Emma Fishman

Through January 3, Park Lane New York’s iconic rooftop bar, Darling, has been transformed into a captivating après ski-inspired chalet for the season, complete with unique Moët Ice Impérial beverage offerings, bespoke decor and captivating entertainment, providing an unforgettable festive experience for hotel guests and visitors alike. Perched atop the 47th floor of the hotel, the Darling Chalet transports guests to a cozy alpine ski lodge, swapping its standard tropical ambiance for winter whites and silvers, with plush throw pillows, faux fur rugs, and seasonal accents completing the transformation. Guests can indulge in a special menu featuring two bespoke Moët cocktails: Snow Bunny (Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, hibiscus tea syrup and grapefruit soda) and Alpine Passion (Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, passionfruit and vanilla, lime). Alternatively, they can build their own champagne cocktail with the “Darling, Choose Your Own Adventure” menu, while snacking on Petrossian caviar blinis served with crème fraîche; sea salt toasted chestnuts with brown butter, sage and chives; and a grilled cheese & roasted tomato soup, with chervil, crème fraiche and basil. A myriad of Moët & Chandon-branded touchpoints, like custom skis and snowboards, branded cocktail vessels and a captivating photo experience round out the offerings, making a Darling Chalet reservation the must-have of the season. Guests can also book the Pop, Drink, Fizz package online, and will receive a complimentary bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Reserve Champagne in their room upon check in.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills Unveils “The Icon Room” with Laurent-Perrier

Photo Credit: Vanessa Tierney Photography

Laurent-Perrier has officially unveiled a never-before-seen experience in partnership with The Peninsula Beverly Hills called “The Icon Room.” The completely transformed intimate private dining room within the hotel’s restaurant, Belvedere, offers private tastings led by a Laurent-Perrier brand representative along with perfectly paired, Michelin-starred executive chef Ralf Schlegel curated refreshments to highlight the House’s latest releases of their prestige cuvée, Grand Siècle. The tastings feature a glass of the Vintage 2012, followed by the highly regarded Grand Siècle Iteration No. 26, and finish with Grand Siècle Iteration No. 23 en magnum. The experience is available to book through December 17th by appointment only, and is complimentary for all of The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ guests, or can be booked via Tock for $225 per person. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is also offering a room package called The Icon Room Experience Package which includes tickets to The Icon Room tasting, an invitation for a bespoke tour and tasting at the House of Laurent-Perrier (not open to the public), along with many other add-ons.

Break Out the Bubbly at Auberge du Soleil

Photo Credit: Auberge du Soleil

“Break Out the Bubbly” at Auberge du Soleil this holiday season with a package that offers guests offer guests a two-night stay in a deluxe room or suite, a welcome bottle of Auberge du Soleil sparkling wine, a complimentary upgrade, $250 F&B credit, two complimentary glasses of Petit et Bajan “Ambroise” Grand Cru Champagne, and full breakfast daily in The Restaurant. In addition, guests can can ‘saber the moment’ and book a private champagne sabering lesson to learn how to properly saber a bottle of champagne, using the blade of a knife to neatly slice off the top. As a memento from the experience, guests also receive their own personalized olive wood champagne saber, engraved with a date of their choosing.

The Ginori 1735 x St. Regis Hotels Champagne Cart in Partnership with

Moët Hennessy

Photo Credit: St. Regis Hotels

The St. Regis Hotels & Resorts‘ North American properties have launched a collaboration with Italian homeware brand Ginori 1735. The cart features custom Ginori tiles and and Ginori’s Oriente Italiano collection. Rolling out at The St. Regis San Francisco, The St. Regis Deer Valley Resort, The St. Regis Atlanta and The St. Regis New York, the champagne cart invites guests to discover the Art of Champagne, a tableside champagne cocktail experience transforming a simple pour into a theatrical performance. The cart has an exclusive menu of champagne cocktails as well as an a la carte menu of Moët Hennessy champagnes and selection of seasonal sweet & savory bites designed to pair perfectly with champagne.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) Creates Custom Champagne with Piper-Heidsieck

Photo Credit: Piper-Heidsieck

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) has created a proprietary champagne blend for its restaurants, inclusive of its high-end Ocean Prime brand. The champagne, Piper-Heidsieck Essentiel By Cameron Mitchell, which launched in October, is available at 34 CMR restaurants, including 17 Ocean Prime locations coast-to-coast . Two thousand five hundred bottles of Essentiel By Cameron Mitchell have been produced, and are available for $30/glass or $120/bottle. Piper-Heidsieck is the first champagne house in the world to open its winery doors, offering its partners the unique experience of crafting their own Essentiel Cuvée to suit their menus.

Hotel Jerome’s Après Experience

Photo Credit: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Aspen’s Hotel Jerome has raised the bar on the traditional “après” experience. After a day of outdoor adventure in the Rockies, relax in an outdoor jacuzzi, taking in the unobstructed panoramic views of Aspen Mountain, and indulge in Petrossian’s exclusive “Hotel Jerome Selection” Ossetra caviar with champagne pairings from Krug and Dom Perignon.

The Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder at Hudson Yards

Photo Credit: Perrier Jouet

In collaboration with female-led floral design company FLOWERBX, “Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder” brings to life a curation centered around art, nature and champagne, directly inspired by Maison Belle Epoque in Epernay, Champagne. This immersive installation at Hudson Yards in NYC highlights the floral champagnes in symbiosis with nature from Dec 1-2. Here, guests will discover and taste Perrier-Jouët champagnes as you become enveloped in an atmosphere of floral beauty. Within “Perrier-Jouët House of Wonder,” visitors will be able to view the campaign film starring award-winning French actress and climate change advocate Mélanie Laurent and directed by award-winning cinematic visionary Show Yanagisawa. To create the exterior presentation of the exhibition, Perrier-Jouët commissioned artist BKFoxx to create an interactive mural translating the message “it all starts with a flower.” Within the space, FLOWERBX also uses all compostable and recyclable flowers.