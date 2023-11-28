HB
Curtain Up On Flavor: How Entr’acte Coffee Company Brews A Blend Of Artistry And Excellence

Haute Living
By Haute Living

In the ever-evolving world of American coffee roasting, Entr’acte Coffee Company stands out as a beacon of innovation and cultural fusion. Founded by Christiaan Abbott, whose background in dance and theater deeply influences the brand, Entr’acte has carved a unique niche in the specialty coffee market.

Christiaan Abbott – Founder, Entr’acte Coffee Company

The Theatrical Journey of Entr’acte

Entr’acte’s story begins with Abbott’s transition from the world of performing arts to coffee roasting. His philosophy, honed from years on stage and behind the scenes, centers around creating immersive experiences. This is evident in Entr’acte’s approach to coffee, where each blend is not just a beverage but an act in the grand performance of life. It’s about pausing, reflecting, and enjoying a moment of tranquility, much like an intermission in a theater.

Master Roaster Jon Lane Artistry

Master Roaster and Partner, Entr’acte Coffee Company

Central to Entr’acte’s success is Jon Lane, the master roaster. A Golden Bean Gold Medal winner, Jon’s expertise and discerning palate for exceptional coffee are pivotal. His personal connections with coffee growers worldwide allow Entr’acte access to a vast array of high-quality beans. Entr’acte commits to using only specialty-rated beans, with a cupping score above 80, ensuring each cup’s superior taste and quality.

Innovative Blends and Flavors

Chorus Boy Blend, Entr’acte Coffee Company

Entr’acte’s coffee range is a celebration of theatricality. Each blend is thoughtfully designed to encapsulate elements of the theater. For instance, the Chorus Boy Blend reflects the boldness and versatility required of a show’s ensemble, offering a slightly fruity note that adds to its charm. This blend, like others, is versatile – perfect as a black drip coffee, in a cappuccino, or even as a cold brew. This diversity in flavors and profiles caters to a broad spectrum of coffee enthusiasts.

A Symphony of Sensory Experiences

Beyond coffee, Entr’acte enhances the customer experience by pairing their blends with Broadway-themed playlists. These curated musical selections offer a unique sensory journey, combining taste and sound to create an immersive experience. It reflects Abbott’s belief in the power of an all-encompassing sensory experience, where coffee is not just a drink but a key part of a broader artistic appreciation.

Commitment to the Arts and Community

Entr’acte’s dedication to the arts extends beyond its thematic branding. The company actively supports young talents in the arts through scholarships and community assistance, drawing on Abbott’s personal experiences in community theaters. This commitment adds a layer of social responsibility to the brand, aligning with a trend in the coffee industry towards ethical and community-oriented business practices.

A Blend of Coffee and Culture

Entr’acte Coffee Company

Entr’acte Coffee Company is more than just a specialty coffee roaster; it’s a testament to the fusion of coffee excellence and a deep love for the performing arts. Its commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement places it at a unique intersection in the coffee industry, appealing to both coffee aficionados and art enthusiasts alike. Entr’acte invites its customers not just to enjoy a cup of coffee but to immerse themselves in a rich, sensory experience that celebrates the artistry of life itself.

 

Written in partnership with Tom White

 

